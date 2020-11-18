 Skip to main content
Sabres prospect JJ Peterka selected to Germany's roster for world juniors
JJ Peterka

JJ Peterka had six points in seven games for Germany at the IIHF World Junior Championship last winter.

 Photo courtesy EC Red Bull Munchen

JJ Peterka, the Buffalo Sabres’ second-round draft pick last month, won’t be idle for much longer.

The 18-year-old left wing was selected Wednesday to represent Germany at the IIHF World Junior Championship, which is scheduled for Dec. 25 through Jan. 5 at a bubble in Edmonton.

Peterka, who the Sabres traded up to select with pick No. 34, has not played recently because his team in Austria, EC Red Bull Salzburg, had its season paused in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

He was also not chosen to play for EC Red Bull Munchen, a top club in Germany, in the Magenta Sport Cup, a preseason tournament for the country’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

Peterka was outstanding for Germany at world juniors last winter, as he totaled four goals with two assists for six points in seven games. He spent most of the season with EC Red Bull Munchen, recording seven goals with four assists for 11 points in 42 games.

Peterka is expected to rejoin EC Red Bull Munchen following world juniors.

