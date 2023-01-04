Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich scores in OT to lead Czech Republic into world juniors final

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – David Jiricek tied it with 39 seconds left in regulation, Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich scored late in overtime and the Czech Republic stunned Sweden, 2-1, on Wednesday to advance to the final of the World Junior Championships.

The Czechs reached the final for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001 and will play Canada on Thursday.

Kulich, selected 28th overall last summer, averted a shootout, cutting from the right side to the slot and lifting the puck over goalie Carl Lindbom's right shoulder with 50 seconds left in the 10-minute extra period.

In regulation with goalie Tomas Suchanek off for an extra attacker, Jiricek ripped a one-timer past Lindbom from the left point.

Kulich, 18, has been one of the top scorers in the tournament with six goals in six games. He also was impressive at the IIHF World Junior Championship in August, a tournament that was moved from the winter to the summer because of Covid-19. He tied for the team lead with eight points in seven games.

Before departing for the tournament Kulich had made an immediate impact with the Rochester Americans with six goals and 16 points in 24 games.

Suchanek made 21 saves, allowing only Ludvig Jansson's second-period goal. Lindbom stopped 29 shots.

Sabres prospects Noah Ostlund and Isak Rosen played for Sweden in the tournament.

Ostlund, chosen 16th overall last summer, plans to remain in Sweden through next season, but he might be ready for North America as early as next fall.

Rosen has three goals and 15 points in 25 games in his first season with the Amerks.