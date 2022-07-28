Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich named to Czech Republic team for World Juniors

Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich was named to Czech Republic’s 25-player roster for the IIHF World Junior Championship next month in Edmonton, Alberta.

Kulich, whom Buffalo drafted in the first round, 28th overall, on July 7, is expected to skate on a top line and contribute in all situations for his home country at the tournament, which was postponed in December because of Covid-19 positive tests and rescheduled for Aug. 9-20.

An 18-year-old forward, Kulich will have the opportunity to repeat the success he had at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship in the spring, when he was named the tournament’s most valuable player after totaling nine goals and 11 points in six games as Czech Republic’s captain.

He was a standout performer at the Sabres’ development camp following the draft, showcasing his playmaking ability and impressive left-handed shot. The Sabres signed him to an entry-level contract, but it’s unclear where he’ll spend the 2022-23 season after playing professional hockey in Czech Republic the past two years.