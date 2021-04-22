Sabres prospect Jack Quinn underwent season-ending surgery to repair hernia

However, the Ontario Hockey League's inability to launch a season amid the Covid-19 pandemic allowed underage prospects such as Quinn to compete in the minors.

Although Quinn was not physically ready for the assignment, he earned invaluable playing time in a prominent role for the Amerks. He recently shifted to center, a position the Sabres planned for him to play with the OHL's Ottawa 67's, and learned the nuances of competing at that level. While Quinn's offensive production was limited, his playmaking ability showed he's more than a goal scorer.

"He had a great experience here playing in the American league in a year that you didn't anticipate him being here," added Appert. "He got to learn and get better and grow through the adversity that he faced here."

Drafted as a right wing, Quinn had a breakout 2019-20 season with 52 goals and 37 assists for 89 points in 62 games for the 67s. He skyrocketed up draft boards and was selected eighth overall by the Sabres, General Manager Kevyn Adams' first pick.

It's unclear what the Sabres have planned for Quinn next season. He turns 20 years old in September, which would not qualify him to return to the Amerks if the OHL is able to return to play in the fall. There is a need at right wing in Buffalo, although the roster could change significantly this summer.