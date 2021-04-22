Sabres prospect Jack Quinn undergoing season-ending surgery

Jack Quinn has played his last game with the Rochester Americans this season.
Quinn, the Buffalo Sabres' most recent first-round draft pick, will undergo season-ending surgery on a lower-body injury, Amerks coach Seth Appert announced following a 7-6 loss on Wednesday night.
Quinn, a 19-year-old forward, had two goals with seven assists for nine points in 14 games with the Amerks. The timing of the procedure will allow Quinn to have a healthy offseason of training to prepare for the 2021-22 season.
"It's not a surgery that's going to take him out for months and months at a time," said Appert. "It's something that we feel is going to be cleaned up and the reason we're doing it now is we're trying to put him in the best position to be successful for next year. This is a big summer for Jack."
Quinn has been playing through the nagging injury since Hockey Canada's tryout camp ahead of the IIHF World Junior Championship in November. He had one goal with four assists for five points in seven games during Canada's run to a silver medal at the tournament.
Quinn participated in the final days of Sabres training camp and earned a spot on the NHL taxi squad before he was assigned to Rochester.
This season did not go as planned for Quinn. Typically, the NHL's player development agreement with the Canadian Hockey League would have prevented Quinn from competing in the American Hockey League.
However, the Ontario Hockey League's inability to launch a season amid the Covid-19 pandemic allowed underage prospects such as Quinn to compete in the minors.
Although Quinn was not physically ready for the assignment, he earned invaluable playing time in a prominent role for the Amerks. He recently shifted to center, a position the Sabres planned for him to play with the OHL's Ottawa 67's, and learned the nuances of competing at that level. While Quinn's offensive production was limited, his playmaking ability showed he's more than a goal scorer.
"He had a great experience here playing in the American league in a year that you didn't anticipate him being here," added Appert. "He got to learn and get better and grow through the adversity that he faced here."
Drafted as a right wing, Quinn had a breakout 2019-20 season with 52 goals and 37 assists for 89 points in 62 games for the 67's. He skyrocketed up draft boards and was selected eighth overall by the Sabres, General Manager Kevyn Adams' first pick.
It's unclear what the Sabres have planned for Quinn next season. He turns 20 years old in September, which would not qualify him to return to the Amerks if the OHL is able to return to play in the fall. There is a need at right wing in Buffalo, although the roster could change significantly this summer.
The plan could depend on Quinn's offseason in the Ottawa area, where he works with renowned strength coach Tony Greco, who also trains Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux. Quinn is currently listed at 6-foot, 176 pounds and will need additional strength, much like Dylan Cozens in the months following his selection by Buffalo, to withstands the rigors of a full professional season.
Greco, though, expressed confidence to The Buffalo News following the draft in October that Quinn was ready for pro hockey.
"Jack's game is very quick, explosive," said Greco. "He can turn on a dime and that’s basically what we adapted. We got him stronger, more powerful. He was able to accelerate quicker. Jack has springs in his legs. This guy is going to be a star for Buffalo. He really is."