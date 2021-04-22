Sabres prospect Jack Quinn undergoes season-ending surgery to repair hernia

"You could see improvements in his game,” said Amerks coach Seth Appert. "He became way more dangerous offensively, and he always has that in him, but then it’s, ‘How do you do it at another level?’ … And you could see him start to put the pieces together and the questions he’d ask when we’d watch video together, where he knew he couldn’t do it by leaning on people at this level, so now he had to do it more with his creativity and his mind and his deception and his playmaking, because he couldn’t lean in and physically dominate like he did in (juniors).