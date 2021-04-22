Sabres prospect Jack Quinn undergoes season-ending surgery to repair hernia

Jack Quinn has played his last game with the Rochester Americans this season.
Quinn, the Buffalo Sabres' most recent first-round draft pick, underwent season-ending surgery to repair a hernia, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Timeline for recovery is approximately six weeks.
Quinn, a 19-year-old forward, had two goals with seven assists for nine points in 15 games with the Amerks. The timing of the procedure will allow Quinn to have a healthy offseason of training to prepare for the 2021-22 season.
"You could see improvements in his game,” said Amerks coach Seth Appert. "He became way more dangerous offensively, and he always has that in him, but then it’s, ‘How do you do it at another level?’ … And you could see him start to put the pieces together and the questions he’d ask when we’d watch video together, where he knew he couldn’t do it by leaning on people at this level, so now he had to do it more with his creativity and his mind and his deception and his playmaking, because he couldn’t lean in and physically dominate like he did in (juniors).
“So, his offensive game grew a ton in understanding how to create offense at this level, and he became extremely dangerous in the last four, five games that he played.”
Quinn has been playing through the nagging injury since Hockey Canada's tryout camp ahead of the IIHF World Junior Championship in November. He had one goal with four assists for five points in seven games during Canada's run to a silver medal at the tournament.
Quinn participated in the final days of Sabres training camp and earned a spot on the NHL taxi squad before he was assigned to Rochester.
This season did not go as planned for Quinn. Typically, the NHL's player development agreement with the Canadian Hockey League would have prevented Quinn from competing in the American Hockey League.
However, the Ontario Hockey League's inability to launch a season amid the Covid-19 pandemic allowed underage prospects such as Quinn to compete in the minors.
Although Quinn was not physically ready for the assignment, he earned invaluable playing time in a prominent role for the Amerks. He recently shifted to center, a position the Sabres planned for him to play with the OHL's Ottawa 67s, and learned the nuances of competing at that level. While Quinn's offensive production was limited, his playmaking ability showed he's more than a goal scorer. He also improved away from the puck, according to Appert.
“He realized really quickly that if you don’t have defensive detail, if you don’t stop on pucks, win puck battles that you don’t get the puck very much in this league,” said Appert. “And if you don’t get the puck very much, it doesn’t matter how talented you are, you don’t get to showcase those skills.
Drafted as a right wing, Quinn had a breakout 2019-20 season with 52 goals and 37 assists for 89 points in 62 games for the 67s. He skyrocketed up draft boards and was selected eighth overall by the Sabres, General Manager Kevyn Adams' first pick.
It's unclear what the Sabres have planned for Quinn next season. He turns 20 years old in September, which would not qualify him to return to the Amerks if the OHL is able to return to play in the fall. There is a need at right wing in Buffalo, although the roster could change significantly this summer.
The plan could depend on Quinn's offseason in the Ottawa area, where he works with renowned strength coach Tony Greco, who also trains Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux. Quinn is currently listed at 6-foot, 176 pounds and will need additional strength, much like Dylan Cozens in the months following his selection by Buffalo, to withstands the rigors of a full professional season.
Greco, though, expressed confidence to The Buffalo News following the draft in October that Quinn was ready for pro hockey.
"Jack's game is very quick, explosive," said Greco. "He can turn on a dime and that’s basically what we adapted. We got him stronger, more powerful. He was able to accelerate quicker. Jack has springs in his legs. This guy is going to be a star for Buffalo. He really is."