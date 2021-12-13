 Skip to main content
Sabres prospect Jack Quinn tests positive for mono, out until after Christmas
Sabres prospect Jack Quinn tests positive for mono, out until after Christmas

Sabres Prospect Challenge

Right winger Jack Quinn takes a shot during a drill.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Jack Quinn's push for a spot with the Buffalo Sabres will have to wait. 

Quinn, a 20-year-old winger, tested positive for mono and is unavailable to play for the Rochester Americans until sometome after Christmas, coach Seth Appert told a team reporter.

Quinn's 11 goals trail only three players in the American Hockey League -- including teammate Michael Mersch (12) -- and he has 24 points in 17 games. He has missed the Amerks' past two games with flu-like symptoms and a recent test revealed that he will need more time to recover.

Additionally, Appert said winger Linus Weissbach and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt are close to returning. Winger Matej Pekar is among a group of players recovering from the flu, and forward prospect Lukas Rousek, who underwent ACL surgery in late summer, is progressing well enough that there's hope he can join the Amerks sometime in the season's second half.

Appert and assistant coach Mike Weber rejoined the team after spending time in Covid-19 protocol.

