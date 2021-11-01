Sabres prospect Jack Quinn named AHL Rookie of the Month

SAN JOSE, Calif. – A slow start to training camp and exhibition games didn't carry over to the AHL season for Jack Quinn.

The Buffalo Sabres' No. 1 draft pick in 2020 was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for October on Monday, after surpassing his offensive output for the 2020-21 season in just six games.

Quinn tallied five goals and five assists for 10 points as the Amerks went 4-2 and finished tied for second in the AHL in scoring with 27 goals.

On the road back from hernia surgery, Quinn had nine points in 15 games for Rochester last season (two goals, seven assists). But he scored less than five minutes into the Amerks' season opener Oct. 17 at Utica and that set a good tone.

Quinn then notched his first three-point game as a pro in an Oct. 22 win over Syracuse, and his first career two-goal game in a win at Toronto the next day.

"Work ethic, his daily habits, they’ve always been good," Amerks coach Seth Appert said on a video call Monday. "It’s taken another notch now. He’s really embracing being a pro, he’s embracing coming to the rink and finding ways to try to get 1, 2, 5% better at different areas of his game on and off the ice every day. So his attention to detail and his habits are extremely high. That usually leads to confidence."