Sabres prospect Devon Levi's hot streak continues with record-setting weekend

The Sabres took a calculated gamble by acquiring Levi in a franchise-changing trade that also fetched a 2022 lottery-protected first-round draft choice. While Levi’s .964 save percentage in Canada’s run to the gold-medal game at world juniors topped Carey Price’s mark from 2007, at 6 feet tall, Levi lacks prototypical size for a goaltender. He also didn’t appear in a game for Northeastern as a freshman because of an injury sustained at the tournament.

Yet, when you expect Levi to surrender a goal on a dangerous scoring chance by the other team, he often finds a way to make a save. He has twice been named Hockey East Rookie of the Week and has also earned top goaltender of the week honors. Levi is playing so well that it’s fair to wonder if he’s become the Sabres’ top goaltending prospect, ascending above Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Rochester and Erik Portillo at the University of Michigan.