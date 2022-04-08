Sabres prospect Devon Levi reflects on 'tough decision' to return to Northeastern

BOSTON – Devon Levi stood in front of a crowded ballroom Friday afternoon while delivering an acceptance speech after the Buffalo Sabres prospect was named the top goaltender in NCAA men’s hockey.

Levi, 20, cracked a smile during his five-minute speech for the Mike Richter Award at Encore Boston Resort and, following a heartfelt thank you to his family in attendance, he looked over at his teammates in the crowd and gave them credit for his record-setting sophomore season at Northeastern that included a remarkable .952 save percentage, the second-best mark in NCAA history.

“I can’t thank you guys enough,” Levi said. “Looking back at how great of an experience this year has been, I’m looking forward to doing it all over again next year.”

Levi informed Northeastern and the Sabres this week that he will return to school for his junior season. Individually, Levi has accomplished more in college than most amateur goalies could dream. His 1.53 goals-against average ranked third in Division I, he posted a school-record 10 shutouts that was only two off the single-season NCAA record and the Montreal-area native represented Canada at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Yet Levi wasn’t ready to sign an entry-level contract to begin a professional career with the Sabres. He wants to win a national championship with the Huskies next spring. He sat in a TD Garden suite Thursday night with Kevyn Adams, the Sabres’ general manager, and owner Terry Pegula during the first semifinal game between Michigan and Denver.

As a near-capacity crowd watched the tension-filled action on the ice, Levi envisioned himself stopping shots and leading his team to the title game. A desire to experience that type of environment on the ice led Levi back to Northeastern for another season.

“It was a tough decision,” Levi told reporters following the ceremony. “I was very fortunate to have two unbelievable options. I talked to Buffalo, I talked to Northeastern. I just love playing college hockey so much. I had a great year this year in the class, on the ice with the guys. The whole year was just unbelievable, so I can’t not come back and do it again next year. There’s some unfinished business with the team that we’d like to accomplish, so we’re looking forward to next year.”

There’s some bitterness with how Northeastern’s season ended. The Huskies lost to Western Michigan in overtime in the NCAA regional, ending their postseason run before it could really begin. He was a top performer on one of the youngest teams in the nation that will likely be picked to win the Hockey East next season.

There’s also the relative lack of experience in college. Though Levi appeared in 32 games this season, a rib injury suffered at the IIHF World Junior Championship prevented him from competing for Northeastern as a freshman. More experience in the crease will help Levi handle the various situations he’ll encounter at the next level, either in Buffalo or Rochester.

But it was at world juniors in January 2021 where Levi established himself as a legitimate top goalie prospect and made him the Sabres’ primary target when Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito called Adams to express interest in Sam Reinhart.

Levi, a seventh-round draft choice of Florida in October 2020, was named the top goalie of world juniors after leading Canada to a silver medal with a record-setting .964 save percentage in seven games at the tournament. He also had a 0.75 goals-against average and three shutouts.

The Sabres traded Reinhart, a member of their former core and a restricted free agent, to Florida in exchange for Levi and a lottery-protected first-round draft choice.

“They’re all really good people and good humans, which is kind of what they’re trying to build,” Levi said of the Sabres. “They’re trying to build an organization with good people and good culture. It’s good to hear because I would like to take part in a team where the culture is unreal. … It sounds like a great place. Everyone is pretty close. All the guys are good teammates and they’re also good players, too. I’m looking forward to hopefully joining their organization.”

In addition to the guidance from Sabres goalie development coach Seamus Kotyk, Levi will continue to learn from Northeastern assistant coach Mike Condon, who played the position in the NHL for 129 games from 2015-18. Condon is a former teammate of Sabres goalie Craig Anderson.

Levi’s technique is precise and, at 6-feet tall, he’s the latest example that a goalie doesn’t need to be 6-foot-6 to succeed at a high level. Condon’s presence on the Northeastern coaching staff was influential in the Levi’s decision to return to school. Levi wants to learn the mental part of the game from a former NHLer, particularly how to handle the highs and lows of playing the pressure-packed position.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever said that a player stayed in college too long,” Levi said.

His storybook sophomore season included a spot in the Olympics – Levi didn’t play in a game in Beiing – and was capped by receiving an award that was previously won by the Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellbuyck, the Vancouver Canucks’ Thatcher Demko and the Boston Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman.

But Levi wants to win, much like Power did when the No. 1 draft choice decided to return to Michigan. Levi was willing to wait on pro hockey for the opportunity to reach the Frozen Four with the same teammates who gathered in a ballroom Friday without knowing if Levi was going to win the award.

Levi beamed following the ceremony when describing his emotions watching the atmosphere during the Frozen Four, from the marching bands playing their respective school’s fight songs to the fast-paced game on the ice.

“Oh yeah, it was crazy. It was really, really cool. I was dying to be out there,” said Levi. “I was eager sitting in my seat. I wanted to get out there. I made sure I went to that game. I’m going to the game tomorrow also so I can remember this moment being in the stands and next year use that as motivation to help the team be on that ice next year.”

