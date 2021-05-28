Sabres prospect Aaron Huglen's 'surreal' comeback from back surgery

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Honestly, it was pretty discouraging, not being able to get out of bed for two weeks,” recalled Huglen. “I was trying to be careful with it, too, but I got a lot of help from family. It was definitely different not being able to do all the things you could do. You always have doubts. I doubted a few times – like, if I could make a return. But I just had to stick with it.”

The injury began like many minor ailments athletes endure. In preparation for the NHL scouting combine in May 2019, Huglen attempted to deadlift a weighted hex bar when he felt a twinge in his back. He was diagnosed with a bulging disk, which typically requires four to six weeks for recovery.

When the six-week mark passed, Huglen went through several prescribed remedies by three chiropractors, all of which failed. A high-caliber anti-inflammatory medicine alleviated the symptoms, only for them to return a few days later. He received four cortisone shots, but the pain and discomfort persisted. Huglen also underwent an unsuccessful rhizotomy, a surgical procedure in which an electric current is used to destroy problematic nerve roots in the spinal cord.