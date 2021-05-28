Sabres prospect Aaron Huglen's 'surreal' comeback from back surgery

The pain isn’t completely gone for Aaron Huglen. He still experiences the dull discomfort in his back after a weekend of hockey.
It’s become as common to Huglen as the other aches any athlete experiences during a rigorous five months that included 48 games between the United States Hockey League regular season and playoffs.
Nothing about the root of the problem, or Huglen’s remarkable comeback, are common, though. Huglen, a 20-year-old draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres, is a little more than one year removed from undergoing surgery on his back, specifically a microdisectomy, which is the removal of abnormal material that places pressure on a nerve root or the spinal cord.
The lingering effects of the procedure remain, for now. But the two weeks in bed post-operation and having his passion ripped from him at such a young age, will never leave Huglen.
“You know, hockey is not everything to me, but it's obviously a big part of my life,” the talented center told The Buffalo News. “So, it was fun to be able to do what I love again.”
Returning to the ice was a feat in and of itself. Huglen, a fourth-round draft choice of the Sabres in 2019, surpassed even his own loftiest expectations this season by earning co-MVP honors for the USHL’s Fargo Force, helping his team reach the league’s championship series.
Only six months ago, Huglen was faced with a decision: skate through pain to attempt a comeback after missing the 2019-20 season or continue to wait for the sensation to disappear. Huglen proceeded to show why he was considered a future NHL player by former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill.
“We're very proud of him,” said Mike Huglen, Aaron’s father. “We've always known he's had very good hockey skill. And since he was a young kid, he was making some great plays here and there in games, but once he faced this adversity, a kind of a threat to his continued ability to play and watching him through that and do what he needed to do as far as his rehab exercises, I feel like he's really worked at it to get himself back to where he was.”
'We were worried'
Aaron Huglen was warned that he would need help getting out of bed for approximately two weeks after the surgery last May, yet requiring assistance from his parents, Mike and Brenda, was difficult.
Aaron wondered if he would ever play hockey again. The thought of competing seemed unfathomable at the time. His days in bed were spent reading and reminding himself that patience was the only path toward returning to the ice.
Then came physical therapy. Three sessions per week that began with basic walking and progressed into half-squats. Huglen also had exercises to perform on his own, movements designed to address localized weakness and maximize return of function.
“Honestly, it was pretty discouraging, not being able to get out of bed for two weeks,” recalled Huglen. “I was trying to be careful with it, too, but I got a lot of help from family. It was definitely different not being able to do all the things you could do. You always have doubts. I doubted a few times – like, if I could make a return. But I just had to stick with it.”
The injury began like many minor ailments athletes endure. In preparation for the NHL scouting combine in May 2019, Huglen attempted to deadlift a weighted hex bar when he felt a twinge in his back. He was diagnosed with a bulging disk, which typically requires four to six weeks for recovery.
When the six-week mark passed, Huglen went through several prescribed remedies by three chiropractors, all of which failed. A high-caliber anti-inflammatory medicine alleviated the symptoms, only for them to return a few days later. He received four cortisone shots, but the pain and discomfort persisted. Huglen also underwent an unsuccessful rhizotomy, a surgical procedure in which an electric current is used to destroy problematic nerve roots in the spinal cord.
“When the injury originally happened, we thought that, well, he'll be back skating again in maybe a month, maybe two months,” his father said. “And then things drag out. And before, you know, it's cutting into his hockey season, and he ends up missing the whole year. And so, we're thinking, boy, is he ever gonna be able to play again, at full speed? So, we had concerns. We were worried.”
The return
Fifteen months following the injury, in August 2020, Huglen returned to the ice. The pain was overwhelming. Fearing a setback, he chose to stop skating and diligently worked through his prescribed physical therapy workouts.
Huglen wanted to keep his skills sharp, so he’d step on the ice to stickhandle. His muscle memory didn’t fail him. The instincts weren’t gone. Neither were the skills that helped him score 40 goals between his junior and senior seasons at Roseau High School in Roseau, Minn., a hockey-mad town that’s won the second-most state boys hockey championships and is located only 10 miles from the Canada border.
When December arrived and the Force’s season was near, Huglen decided to put on his skates and pads for another comeback attempt. The pain, albeit not excruciating, was present. He chose to continue.
“I wasn’t sure how long I was going to be able to tolerate it or what but that was a point when I kind of made the decision to go for it,” said Huglen. “It had been so long. And I honestly felt like I had nothing to lose.”
Following weeks of on-ice training, the call came. Huglen was told by his coach, Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, that he could return to game action if he felt comfortable. Mike and Brenda traveled down Interstate 29 to Fargo, where, on Jan. 2, they watched Aaron score a goal in his first game since April 16, 2019.
“That was a really exciting time,” said Aaron. “It had been so long. I didn't know how it would go either, because I hadn't been playing for so long. I was just gonna go out there and have fun. That's what I did and ended up doing pretty well. It was a really surreal time. A lot of fun.”
Huglen still had to be cautious. He rested for a few days following a compressed stretch of games because the dull pain would return. Yet, for all that Huglen endured, he finished the regular season with 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points in 39 games. He added eight points, including three goals, in nine playoff games during the Force’s run to the Clark Cup, where they lost to the Chicago Steel five games.
Huglen is back home with family, awaiting a checkup appointment with doctors. He’ll then enroll at the University of Minnesota, where he’ll play hockey for the Golden Gophers. It wasn’t the path he intended, but it’s one that did not derail his promising career.
“I think I'm close,” Huglen said. “I had a better season than I would have anticipated after missing so much time and I was thankful for that. But I'm excited to get a summer of training and hit the weights a little bit, which I haven't been able to do for so long. After that, I'll hopefully be feeling 100% back to normal.”