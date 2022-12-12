Sabres press on with different lineup as Jeff Skinner awaits end of suspension

Jeff Skinner acknowledged following practice Monday in KeyBank Center what everyone who watched the Buffalo Sabres’ first loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins last week knew to be the case.

Skinner’s cross-check to the face of the Penguins’ Jake Guentzel cost the Sabres a much-needed point Friday night because his match penalty gave Pittsburgh’s star-studded lineup a 4-on-3 power play in overtime.

“Yeah, obviously, it's unfortunate timing and probably cost us a point there,” he said. “So, that's a tough feeling. Something that you learn from.”

His mea culpa through the media came after he was issued a three-game suspension Saturday from the NHL Department of Player Safety. Skinner didn’t comment on the ruling, other than to say, “It is what it is.” He also explained that he didn’t mean for his stick to strike Guentzel in the face, then added: “Stuff happens in games, and you try and protect yourself as well as you can in scrums and situations like that. So, it's just the way it goes.”

It cost the Sabres more than one point, though. His absence was felt Saturday night in Pittsburgh when his teammates overpassed and couldn’t score on goalie Casey DeSmith until only nine minutes remained in the third period. Sidney Crosby answered with his second of two goals to lead the Penguins to a 3-1 win.

Buffalo (12-14-2) needs to start accumulating points to make up for the eight-game skid it endured last month. Entering Monday, the Sabres were only two points ahead of the Atlantic Division’s last-place Ottawa Senators. There’s no way to replace a playmaking, goal-scoring threat such as Skinner, who is one of four Sabres averaging at least a point per game this season. He's helped them lead the league with 108 goals.

Halfway through an eight-season, $72 million contract, Skinner has 13 goals and 32 points in 27 games. He’s one-third of a game-changing line that also includes Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. And the Sabres will be without Skinner again Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Kings, who have scored only three fewer goals than Buffalo, then Thursday in Colorado against the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche. He can’t return until Saturday night in Arizona.

Skinner didn’t take line rushes during his first practice with the team since the suspension. Casey Mittelstadt is the forward who will be asked to help get the puck to Thompson and Tuch, a setup that showed promise Saturday in Pittsburgh, but doesn’t have the same dynamic as the trio that has combined for 47 goals.

“I thought we did well,” said Mittelstadt. “I haven’t seen the numbers or anything, but I thought we were in the (offensive zone) a ton. We got a ton of shots. Obviously, I’m not coming in to replace Skinny. Skinny plays such a unique game, and he’s such a unique player. It’s definitely going to be some different things, but at the same time, I thought we adjusted well. I’ve played a lot with Thommer and I’ve played a lot with Tuchy, so it’s a pretty comfortable fit for me.

“It’s a perfect setup for me playing with two shooters like that, two righties for one-timers. Let’s see if we can find them in the next couple of games here.”

There is no easy solution to replacing Skinner for three games. Sabres coach Don Granato didn’t want to disrupt the line of Dylan Cozens, JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn. Peyton Krebs has played well while centering Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons. Victor Olofsson, who has struggled at even strength on the third line, isn’t a stylistic fit.

Mittelstadt, 24, is a left-handed shot and possesses the playmaking ability to get the puck to Thompson and Tuch. The Sabres had 70% of the shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Mittelstadt, Thompson and Tuch were on the ice against the Penguins. Their most common opponents were Pittsburgh’s top line, led by Sidney Crosby, and a shutdown group that included defensive specialist Teddy Blueger.

Time in the offensive zone didn’t lead to quality scoring opportunities, though. Mittelstadt, Thompson and Tuch had only one high danger scoring chance, according to Natural Stat Trick, compared to the four earned by the Cozens line.

Mittelstadt deserves credit for the Sabres winning possession of the puck in key situations. He won seven of 10 faceoffs while handling that responsibility for the group, though Thompson was the center in every other situation. But Mittelstadt needs to be more of a threat to score to keep opponents honest.

It’s no secret Mittelstadt has a believer in Granato, who again came to the 2017 No. 8 pick’s defense Monday by explaining to reporters that Mittelstadt typically doesn’t have the luxury of skating at even strength with top defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power and Henri Jokiharju. Instead, Mittelstadt’s usual line, which includes Olofsson, has skated with the ever-changing third defense pair.

Mittelstadt has the playmaking ability and vision to help Thompson and Tuch, Granato said. Mittelstadt ranks third on the team in power-play points. He helped the Sabres enter Monday ranked fourth in the NHL on the man-advantage. At even strength, though, Mittelstadt has only one goal and five points in 28 games. Two of those points came Friday night when a pair of his three assists against the Penguins were at 5-on-5.

“There’s a lot of familiarity and chemistry with him and Thompson,” Granato said of Mittelstadt’s promotion. “It just, we’ve had him on the wing, we used him on the wing, and this is the reason why I’ve shifted him to the wing, for potential times when there’s guys out of the lineup injured or otherwise. And this is one of them, where Casey builds his game and gets better and better. He is talented enough to play with high-end guys, clearly.”

Skinner won’t be the only notable absence for the Sabres when they play the Kings (15-11-5).

The Sabres will again be without defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who is considered week to week with a lower-body injury suffered Friday night. His absence caused Granato to lean heavily on Dahlin, Samuelsson and Power.

Dahlin skated a career-high 30:19 in Pittsburgh, followed by Power at 26:28 and Samuelsson at 22:56. The other three defensemen in the lineup – Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald and Kale Clague – each finished with less than 13 minutes.

The personnel on defense is as important to the Sabres’ dynamic offense as the forwards scoring all the goals. Buffalo can’t play with the same speed if its defensemen don’t cleanly break the puck out of the zone. It is clear that Granato trusts Dahlin, Samuelsson, Power and Jokiharju to play in every situation, no matter the score or opponent.

The coaching staff doesn’t have the same level of confidence in the rest of the defensemen on this roster. Without Jokiharju, the Sabres are pushing Bryson to take on that responsibility.

“By the way the ice time was divided up, there’s not quite that comfort level yet,” Granato said. “But we’re working toward that as an initiative, and we think those guys are capable of more. Brys has not played a lot of games in the NHL, nor has Fitzgerald, and the rest of the guys that fall in line – some we’ve had up and down – have not had a lot of NHL games.

"So, we are approaching it that they absolutely can get better and will get better. We’re pushing to that initiative that one of those guys can just fill in the top four and it doesn’t look like we’re missing somebody from the top four.”