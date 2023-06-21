The Sabres will play the Toronto Maple Leafs in a preseason game at Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont., as part of Kraft Hockeyville celebrations on Sept. 27.

A start time and broadcast information will be revealed at a later date.

It's the Sabres' first neutral-site preseason game since they played the Pittsburgh Penguins at Penn State University in 2019. Buffalo also participated in a Kraft Hockeyville USA against the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2018 at a community rink in Clinton, N.Y.

Florida and Ottawa will play in the other Kraft Hockeyville game this year in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on Oct. 1.