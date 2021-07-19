 Skip to main content
Sabres' preseason schedule includes three home games and Sept. 28 opener in Columbus
Sabres' preseason schedule includes three home games and Sept. 28 opener in Columbus

Sabres Islanders first

Sabres coach Don Granato behind the bench during the first period at KeyBank Center, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

 Derek Gee

Home-and-home series with Columbus, Detroit and Pittsburgh make up the Buffalo Sabres' preseason schedule for the 2021-22 season, the team announced Monday.

Ticket information and pricing for the three games in KeyBank Center will be announced at a later date.

In their first full season under new head coach Don Granato, the Sabres open the preseason at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Columbus and then play at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in Detroit. The preseason home opener is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 vs. Pittsburgh.

The Sabres host Columbus at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 before playing at Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. The preseason ends with a home matinee against Detroit at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

The NHL's regular season is expected to start on Wednesday, Oct. 13. That schedule is reportedly going to be announced by the league on Thursday.

The Sabres' 2021 preseason will mark the first time since 2015 the team will play its full schedule in NHL arenas. The league did not have preseason games last season in advance of the pandemic-shortened, 56-game schedule.

The preseason and regular season schedule unveilings are just the start of a busy period for the Sabres. The expansion draft to stock the Seattle Kraken is Wednesday, and the Sabres have the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft slated for Friday night. Rounds 2-7 of the draft go Saturday and the league's free agency period opens July 28.

