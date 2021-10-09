Sabres' preseason reveals JJ Peterka's readiness, 'impactful' move for Tage Thompson

Jeff Skinner didn’t score during the preseason, Victor Olofsson didn’t have enough impactful moments at 5-on-5 and Anders Bjork sat out the finale. Vinnie Hinostroza was the club’s best winger during camp, while Skinner had his best game in the finale. The Sabres received more consistent performances from depth wingers Drake Caggiula, John Hayden and Kyle Okposo.

If Peterka makes the team, which forward is cut and sent to Rochester? The Sabres won’t want to lose Hayden or Caggiula on waivers. Cody Eakin’s ability at the faceoff dot and on the penalty kill will earn him a roster spot. Arttu Ruotsalainen is the forward most likely to join the Amerks, a scenario that would allow the 23-year-old to get more work at center.

Granato and General Manager Kevyn Adams planned to meet following the game to discuss the final roster, which must be submitted to the league before Monday at 5 p.m.

Here's a snapshot of what we learned while the Sabres went 2-3-1 in the preseason:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month