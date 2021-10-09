Sabres' preseason reveals JJ Peterka's readiness, 'impactful' move for Tage Thompson

The identity of the Buffalo Sabres became more evident with every shift Saturday inside KeyBank Center.
Quick breakout passes allowed the Sabres to carry the puck with speed through the neutral zone, long possessions tired out the Detroit Red Wings and coach Don Granato’s players made the job easier for their goalie, Craig Anderson, who made 18 saves to cap the team’s six-game preseason schedule.
While the Sabres’ 3-1 victory reminded fans what style of play to expect from the club under Granato, it’s unclear who will be in the lineup when the regular season opens Thursday in Buffalo against Montreal.
JJ Peterka, a 19-year-old winger drafted in the second round in 2020, again showed why he's a candidate to make the opening-night roster. Peterka scored the Sabres’ first goal by tipping a Tage Thompson shot from the slot, and his four shots on goal were tied with Robert Hagg for the team lead. Peterka's line, which also included Thompson and Rasmus Asplund, had 11 shot attempts at 5-on-5 and only allowed two.
“I just tried to play the best I can and tried to have fun out there,” said Peterka. “It’s out of my hands, but I tried to do my best out there.”
In five preseason games, Peterka had three goals and four points. He was a bright spot during a training camp in which it became clear the Sabres need more top-six options on the wing, especially with Thompson shifting to center.
Jeff Skinner didn’t score during the preseason, Victor Olofsson didn’t have enough impactful moments at 5-on-5 and Anders Bjork sat out the finale. Vinnie Hinostroza was the club’s best winger during camp, while Skinner had his best game in the finale. The Sabres received more consistent performances from depth wingers Drake Caggiula, John Hayden and Kyle Okposo.
If Peterka makes the team, which forward is cut and sent to Rochester? The Sabres won’t want to lose Hayden or Caggiula on waivers. Cody Eakin’s ability at the faceoff dot and on the penalty kill will earn him a roster spot. Arttu Ruotsalainen is the forward most likely to join the Amerks, a scenario that would allow the 23-year-old to get more work at center.
Granato and General Manager Kevyn Adams planned to meet following the game to discuss the final roster, which must be submitted to the league before Monday at 5 p.m.
Here's a snapshot of what we learned while the Sabres went 2-3-1 in the preseason:
1. Casey Mittelstadt is further along than Dylan Cozens. Ignore the slow start to camp for Cozens. He’s only 20 years old and admitted he placed too much pressure on himself to be a difference-maker from day one. Cozens will have complementary linemates in a prominent role. There will be difficult moments, though. He needs to play a straightforward, direct-to-the-net game with the puck, rather than trying to create from the perimeter. That’s a natural adjustment for every young center and you’re going to see him endure some struggles until he gains more experience.
Mittelstadt, on the other hand, was the Sabres’ best player in training camp. He’s 22 years old and appears ready to absorb first-line minutes. It’s remarkable how far Mittelstadt’s game has come since his time in Rochester in 2019-20. Mittelstadt, Skinner and Hinostroza will likely start the season on the top line.
“I think we’re ready for that and I think we’re both pretty confident,” Mittelstadt said when asked about he and Cozens stepping into prominent roles. “We’re ready to face it together. We want to do it as a group and obviously it’s not going to be just me and Cozey stopping those guys or scoring on those guys, but we’re confident for sure.”
2. Rasmus Dahlin won't be at his best on opening night. Dahlin missed the final practices and preseason game with a soft-tissue lower-body injury that occurred during a nine-round shootout loss in Pittsburgh. The Sabres expect the 21-year-old defenseman to return to practice Monday, but he missed valuable repetitions. Dahlin also struggled during the preseason games, specifically with the puck.
“It’s not ideal and there is a lot of work,” Granato said of Dahlin missing time. “We’re going to wait and see, but yes, those are obvious concerns that we have as well. Combined with he didn’t look himself his last time out, but he’s a talented guy and he works hard. It might be a good thing that he didn’t look or feel like himself the last time out.”
3. Will Butcher and Colin Miller will have prominent roles to showcase them for a future trade and take pressure off the Sabres’ younger defensemen. Miller and Robert Hagg, who is also a pending unrestricted free agent, will likely skate on the club’s second pair at 5-on-5 and be first over the boards to kill penalties. Butcher, meanwhile, should quarterback the team’s second power-play unit and will be able to earn more ice time at even strength.
4. Granato used this training camp to develop versatility up front. Zemgus Girgensons moved back to the wing Saturday. Ruotsalainen and Thompson shifted between center and wing during camp. The Sabres want options because there aren't many NHL-ready depth in Rochester, particularly at forward.
There will be nights where mistakes by young players will lead to in-game lineup adjustments. Granato wants to be ready to use the personnel that’s performing well. For example, Cozens could be moved to the wing late in a game if he’s struggling at center. The same goes for Thompson. They're too talented to sit, so Granato wants the option to use them elsewhere.
5. Thompson is a center. The 23-year-old skated there again Saturday, recording an assist and three shots on goal while leading all Sabres forwards with 18:21 of ice time. Granato confirmed after the game that Thompson will remain there moving forward. It's likely the Sabres' top four centers at the start of the season will be Mittelstadt, Cozens, Thompson and Eakin.
“We’ve talked a ton about the potential of Tage,” said Granato. “And you flip him (to center), and my mind just goes, it’s just lights out, because there’s so much a guy with his skill set and size and that ability. If we can get him to play that position, it’s going to be impactful. And he’s showing signs right away that are even more intriguing than I thought before I put him there.”
Notes: Winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was unable to make his Sabres debut because he’s still awaiting his visa. This will make it difficult for Jonsson-Fjallby to make the team. … Olofsson skated Saturday morning and will resume practicing Monday.