Sabres prepared for new 'norm' of playing in front of no fans

The puck will drop on a 56-game season Thursday night inside KeyBank Center, 10 months after the Buffalo Sabres last played a game.
A back-to-back series against the Washington Capitals will begin a truncated schedule in which the Sabres compete against the same seven divisional opponents eight times apiece until the regular-season finale May 8. When the puck drops at 7 p.m., Jack Eichel and company will be playing to a different soundtrack than the one they have grown accustomed to in the National Hockey League.
After the pregame music playlist is done and the national anthems are played, the Sabres will face Alex Ovechkin’s Capitals with the audio of crowd noise blaring inside the arena. The sounds of clattering sticks, skates stopping on freshly cut ice, pucks slamming against the boards and trash talk will be enhanced without fans in the building.
The eerie scene will prevent the Sabres from feeding off the crowd’s audible gasps and raucous cheers, creating another potential challenge while playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s very intimate,” said Sabres center Cody Eakin, who played in front of no fans while in the playoff bubble with the Winnipeg Jets. “In there you can hear the skates cracking, guys chirping. You don’t have the fan support to give you that momentum off the kill, the power play or some zone time, but you have to generate that off the bench. I think there are pros and cons. You can hear linemates talking and on the other side of that you can hear guys talking back and stuff like that.”
For the Sabres to snap their nine-year playoff drought, they must maintain their home-ice advantage. There is a competitive edge for the home team, with or without fans. Coach Ralph Krueger can dictate matchups by having the second line change and any opportunity to not travel during the pandemic should be viewed as a plus.
The Sabres’ 20-11-4 record at home ranked 11th in the NHL last season. Their struggles on the road, though, were an area of focus for Krueger this offseason, as his players went 10-20-4 away from KeyBank Center before the season was halted March 12.
The challenge ahead is exacerbated by the unprecedented, long offseason and a short training camp, as the Sabres have only been on the ice together since Jan. 1. There haven’t been exhibition games and the second intrasquad scrimmage was mostly noncontact in response to the season-ending injury suffered by Zemgus Girgensons.
Krueger had to quickly implement any adjustments to his systems and introduce those principles to his new players, most notably Eakin, Taylor Hall and Eric Staal. Those three, along with Tobias Rieder, competed in the most recent Stanley Cup Playoffs and can provide their teammates with insight into how to navigate an unusual game environment.
Krueger also had fake crowd noise played during the Sabres’ scrimmage on Saturday.
“I think it will take a few minutes to kind of get acclimatized to that, but psychologically, we’re ready,” said Krueger. “We’ve spoken about it a lot. … We didn’t play in the playoffs, but there isn’t a player that didn’t watch multiple playoff games and kind of got used to what that means. In the end, we know our fans, Sabres fans, will be watching and will be glued to their TV sets.
"The competitive spirit will rise and will become the norm – which we would prefer it not to be, but it is for now and let’s deal with it."
The Sabres have 10 games in 18 days during January – their first road series begins Monday in Philadelphia – and will include four games in 11 days against the Capitals, who have a new head coach in Peter Laviolette and a familiar addition on the blue line in former Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara.
The focus, though, will be on the Sabres’ new-look roster, most notably the union of Eichel and Hall on the top line. Eichel, entering his third season as team captain, cautioned that it’s impossible to predict what lies ahead.
“I think first, it's important to not have too many expectations on what you think things are going to be like, because I find that in a situation like this, and a world we're living in, there's obviously going to be a lot of curveballs thrown at us throughout the season,” said Eichel. “It's definitely going to be different. I'm just trying to help our team prepare as much as we can, just try and be as good as we can on opening night.”
Injury updates
Center Curtis Lazar (lower body) returned to practice Wednesday and is expected to be in the Sabres’ lineup for the season opener. Kyle Okposo (lower body), on the other hand, remains day to day and his status for the game is uncertain. Krueger told reporters Okposo will be evaluated Thursday morning.
The Sabres’ coaches also don’t plan to reveal their starting goaltender until after the morning skate.
Taxi squad
Casey Mittelstadt won't be heading to Rochester when the Sabres' season begins.
Mittelstadt, drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2017, was one of five players assigned to the team's taxi squad, joining forward Rasmus Asplund, goalie Jonas Johansson and defensemen Brandon Davidson and Will Borgen.
Every NHL team can carry a four-to-six-man taxi squad this season. These players will serve as reinforcements in the event of a Covid-19 positive test or injury. They will practice and travel with the team, although every player will not be taken on road trips.
Jack Quinn, the Sabres’ most recent first-round draft pick, was notably absent from the taxi-squad additions and practice Wednesday. Instead, the 19-year-old skated with a small group at LECOM Harborcenter while team brass decides what’s next for Quinn.
“Again, right now, the full focus is on the roster for tomorrow and trying to figure out the health situation around players, but we’re keeping everybody fit in and around different ways with Harborcenter and Rochester is kicking off Friday, so lots of options,” said Krueger. “But we haven’t made a final decision yet on Jack. … He did skate with the taxi squad, where we will have him positioned eventually.”
Number changes
Dylan Cozens took a page from the Eichel rookie handbook Tuesday when the 19-year-old forward officially changed his number from 42 to 24, which Cozens wore during his junior career with the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes.
Cozens, drafted seventh overall by the Sabres in 2019, has worn 42 with the Sabres since he first arrived in Buffalo for development camp. He is expected to make his NHL debut against the Capitals on Thursday night.
Riley Sheahan, who recently signed a one-year contract with the team, changed his number from 38 to 15. Sheahan initially joined the Sabres on a player tryout contract.
Letters
The Sabres announced Wednesday Eichel will remain captain, while defenseman Jake McCabe and right wing Kyle Okposo will serve as alternate captains for the 2021 season.
Okposo replaces Marcus Johansson, who was traded to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Staal.