Sabres prepared for new 'norm' of playing in front of no fans

For the Sabres to snap their nine-year playoff drought, they must maintain their home-ice advantage. There is a competitive edge for the home team, with or without fans. Coach Ralph Krueger can dictate matchups by having the second line change and any opportunity to not travel during the pandemic should be viewed as a plus.

The Sabres’ 20-11-4 record at home ranked 11th in the NHL last season. Their struggles on the road, though, were an area of focus for Krueger this offseason, as his players went 10-20-4 away from KeyBank Center before the season was halted March 12.

The challenge ahead is exacerbated by the unprecedented, long offseason and a short training camp, as the Sabres have only been on the ice together since Jan. 1. There haven’t been exhibition games and the second intrasquad scrimmage was mostly noncontact in response to the season-ending injury suffered by Zemgus Girgensons.

Krueger had to quickly implement any adjustments to his systems and introduce those principles to his new players, most notably Eakin, Taylor Hall and Eric Staal. Those three, along with Tobias Rieder, competed in the most recent Stanley Cup Playoffs and can provide their teammates with insight into how to navigate an unusual game environment.

Krueger also had fake crowd noise played during the Sabres’ scrimmage on Saturday.