Sabres prepare for the 'mystique' of facing a rival outdoors at the Heritage Classic

HAMILTON, Ont. – Tucked into a quaint residential neighborhood near the shores of Lake Ontario, Tim Hortons Field provided a different backdrop for the Buffalo Sabres when they practiced on the sheet of ice here Saturday afternoon.
Plumes of smoke spewed from a row of factories visible beyond the scoreboard at the east end of the stadium, home of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Auxiliary bleachers were erected behind the other end of the ice, which will provide some fans an opportunity to be closer to the action than any other outdoor game.
A 21-mile-per-hour wind swept through the west end of the stadium as Don Granato and his coaching staff began to run 25 Sabres players through drills, making the conditions feel more frigid than the 24-degree temperature reading.
“Cold,” Granato said with a chuckle. “That was the first wow factor. The wind was the second. The setup is spectacular and when you walk off, it really hits you after you just went through that practice, and you had that experience being outside playing hockey. The ice conditions were exceptional. They’ve done a tremendous job on the ice and the atmosphere.”
Players tested the ice conditions and tried to determine how much strength will be needed to send an accurate pass when skating against the wind. Granato said the practice – which was delayed an hour because of weather – was a “necessity” to prepare for what’s to come.
However, the Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs are still going to need to adjust after the puck drops at 4 p.m. Sunday, when the next chapter of the storied rivalry takes place outdoors in front of 25,000 fans at the NHL's Heritage Classic in Hamilton.
“I mean, just thinking about how many people are going to be in those stands,” beamed Sabres center Dylan Cozens. “Obviously, the rivalry we have with the Leafs and Sabres, it’s going to be a fun game hopefully with a lot of our own fans. We’re all just super excited for it to start.”
Some Sabres wore extra layers to protect against the cold. Others applied eye black to combat the glare off the ice. Conditions are expected to be similar for the game, as the forecast is calling for 18 mph winds and a temperature of 28 degrees shortly before the two teams take the ice for warmups.
"I remember how much fun it is out there. We're on the ice, cold, all bundled up. And just kind of the pure joy of hockey takes over," Craig Anderson told Lance Lysowski.
Only five players projected to be in the lineup have skated in an NHL outdoor game: Craig Anderson, Kyle Okposo, Robert Hagg, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch.
Others like Casey Mittelstadt experienced the sport in its purest form at a lower level. Mittelstadt, now 23 years old, skated for Team USA’s shootout win over Canada in an IIHF World Junior Championship outdoor game in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2017.
“I think it’s relearning the whole thing over again today,” said Mittelstadt. “Yeah, the game at the Bills stadium was so fun. Obviously, that was my first big outdoor game, and it was a great setting. Just the whole situation was perfect with the snowfall, close game going to a shootout. And, obviously, it’s USA-Canada, so you can’t beat that at the time. Yeah, I mean, that was one of the most fun games, if not the most fun game, that I’ve even played in.”
After taking the long walk from the dressing room at Tim Hortons Field to the ice, the Sabres’ players, coaches and management, including owners Kim and Terry Pegula, posed for a team photo. When the group separated and practice began, Tuch flipped a puck over the glass to a group of youth hockey players from Hamilton.
The Sabres (17-30-8) snapped their six-game skid in their first trip to Toronto since Dec. 17, 2019 and beat the Maple Leafs for only the third time in their last 11 meetings.
But amid testing out the ice and conditions, the Sabres (19-32-8) prepared to play an angry opponent that it defeated 5-1 in Toronto only 10 days earlier. The Maple Leafs (37-16-5) had won eight of the previous 10 meetings and are facing calamity in net with the rib injury of starter Jack Campbell.
A national television audience – TNT in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada – will be introduced to a young Sabres team that turned heads Thursday with a decisive 3-1 win over Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights. The Sabres’ organization finally has positive momentum after a disappointing 2020-21 season that included an 18-game winless streak and the firing of former coach Ralph Krueger.
The Swedish defenseman has learned from errors and grown in confidence against top lines, propelling him into the NHL's upper echelon at his position.
Sabres center Tage Thompson and winger Jeff Skinner are tied for the team lead with 23 goals apiece, Rasmus Dahlin is amid a breakout season on defense, Tuch is a dynamic power forward with a rare combination of speed, skill and strength, and Cozens is back in Canada to play in front of the same fans who cheered for him during a record-breaking offensive performance at the World Junior Championships last winter.
There are 10 players under the age of 26 in the Sabres’ projected lineup for Sunday.
“Obviously, it’s going to be a cool experience,” said Thompson. “But at the same time, you don’t want to get wrapped up in it where you’re kind of a little sleepy. So, you still want to be focused heading into the game. It’s obviously an important one. It’s going to be a good challenge to balance that, the experience of it and the seriousness of the challenge ahead.”
Anderson compared an outdoor game to the NHL All-Star Break, a brief reprieve from the grind of an 82-game season. But the midseason showcase event, and a typical other regular-season game, doesn’t feature the challenges of playing outdoors.
In previous outdoor games, a strong headwind caused the league to have teams switch sides midway through each period, including overtime. Sightlines are also different because the seats are farther away from the glass at Tim Hortons Field. There’s the possibility of glare from the sun, particularly in the first period Sunday, but the Sabres didn’t have any issues during practice.
When the test run ended Saturday, the Sabres were joined on the ice by family for a brief skate before the Maple Leafs practiced. For one day, Granato wanted his players to savor the “mystique” of this one-of-a-kind experience. But when they return to the stadium Sunday, the focus will shift to finding a way to defeat a rival, no matter how cold it feels on the ice.