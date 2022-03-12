Sabres prepare for the 'mystique' of facing a rival outdoors at the Heritage Classic

However, the Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs are still going to need to adjust after the puck drops at 4 p.m. Sunday, when the next chapter of the storied rivalry takes place outdoors in front of 25,000 fans at the NHL's Heritage Classic in Hamilton.

“I mean, just thinking about how many people are going to be in those stands,” beamed Sabres center Dylan Cozens. “Obviously, the rivalry we have with the Leafs and Sabres, it’s going to be a fun game hopefully with a lot of our own fans. We’re all just super excited for it to start.”

Some Sabres wore extra layers to protect against the cold. Others applied eye black to combat the glare off the ice. Conditions are expected to be similar for the game, as the forecast is calling for 18 mph winds and a temperature of 28 degrees shortly before the two teams take the ice for warmups.

+2 Sabres Notebook: Craig Anderson could earn another outdoor win in Heritage Classic "I remember how much fun it is out there. We're on the ice, cold, all bundled up. And just kind of the pure joy of hockey takes over," Craig Anderson told Lance Lysowski.

Only five players projected to be in the lineup have skated in an NHL outdoor game: Craig Anderson, Kyle Okposo, Robert Hagg, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch.

Others like Casey Mittelstadt experienced the sport in its purest form at a lower level. Mittelstadt, now 23 years old, skated for Team USA’s shootout win over Canada in an IIHF World Junior Championship outdoor game in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2017.

