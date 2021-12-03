Sabres practice report: Kyle Okposo, Mark Pysyk receive maintenace days

Granato said following the practice that Subban is an option to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. A decision won't be made until later Friday.

"I would say yeah, what I saw today and talking to him this morning, I'm comfortable putting him in the net tomorrow," said Granato. "I haven't made that decision firm yet, but I'm certainly comfortable."

The most prominent news came as the Sabres were wrapping up practice. Winger Alex Tuch was upgraded to week to week on the club's injury report. Tuch has not played since he was acquired from Vegas in the Jack Eichel trade. He's recovering from shoulder surgery and was initially projected to return to the lineup in January.

The report also confirmed that goalie Craig Anderson is out month to month with an upper-body injury. Anderson, 40, has been out since Nov. 2, as the result of a collision in a loss at San Jose. He's on the trip with the team, but he is not practicing. Drake Caggiula is also out week to week with an upper-body injury.

"He has been as mystified as anybody," Granato said of Anderson. "This is an elusive thing. You wake up each day and it can resolve, so you're hopeful each day with the issue he deals with that tomorrow is the day that it resolves completely. But it hasn't, and because it hasn't, it's the same subtlety every day. It can be aggravating to the same extent. ... There is potential for frustration. He's a pro. He's handled it extremely well."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.