Buffalo Sabres players arrived at KeyBank Center on Saturday wearing Buffalo Fire Department T-shirts and hats to pay tribute to fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.

Arno, from Engine Company 2, tragically died in a four-alarm fire Wednesday.

Saturday is the Sabres' first home game since the tragedy. A moment of silence is expected before faceoff.

On Thursday night in Boston, the Bruins honored Arno by displaying a banner with his name as part of a previously schedule tribute to first responders.

"We would like to send prayers to the friends and family of Jason Arno, a Buffalo firefighter from Engine Company 2 who made the ultimate sacrifice battling a fire in downtown Buffalo yesterday," the PA announcer said.

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Jason Arno, and the Buffalo Fire Department.From all of Buffalo, thank you for honoring him tonight, @NHLBruins. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/KPL0n4opxW — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 3, 2023