Sabres play Avs with five defenseman as Owen Power is a late scratch

DENVER – The Buffalo Sabres played short-handed against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche here Thursday night after rookie defenseman Owen Power was a late scratch.

Power fully took the morning skate and there were no apparent issues. But a team official said he suffered a lower-body tweak doing his final preparations at the start of pregame warmups and was unable to play.

It is the first game Power has missed since he joined the Sabres in April. The 20-year-old has no goals and 10 assists while averagin 23 minutes, 37 seconds per game, second on the team and tops among NHL rookies.

Jacob Bryson and Ilya Lyubushkin are both on the trip and Lyubushkin took the morning skate, but neither was able to play. Lyubushkin remains on injured reserve while the Sabres are hopeful Bryson can return to the lineup Saturday in Arizona. Henri Jokiharju, also on IR with a lower-body injury, is not on the trip.

With Power out, Buffalo's five defensemen were Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Lawrence Pilut, Kale Clague and Casey Fitzgerald.

Coach Don Granato split up his top pair of Dahlin and Samuelsson, starting the game with duos of Dahlin-Clague and Samuelsson-Fitzgerald while mixing in Pilut.