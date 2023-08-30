The Buffalo Sabres hope a new experiment in the stands you might call “the hometown advantage” will give them a much better home-ice advantage in KeyBank Center.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment dissolved at key time for Buffalo Sabres On Monday, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula named himself president of the Sabres and dissolved Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

The team is finalizing plans to limit the presale for games, likely by ZIP code, in an attempt to cut down the number of visiting-team fans in the building.

Official plans have yet to be released, but it’s clear where this is targeted: It’s about reducing the number of Canadian fans in the building for visits by Toronto and Montreal, the number of Pennsylvania fans in the house when Pittsburgh is here. Same for the number of downstate fans coming to see the New York Rangers, or Michigan fans following the Detroit Red Wings.

“Obviously last year, there were a handful of games where we saw the wrong color blue or the wrong color red coming into the building, depending on the jersey we were wearing,” Frank Batres-Landaeta, the team’s vice president of sales and service, told The Buffalo News. “It’s something that we’ve been talking about and discussing and trying to figure out: How do we get tickets in the hands of Buffalo fans?”

Visiting fans won’t be barred from purchasing, as has been done in other markets come playoff time. But the Sabres’ initial attempt will focus on putting them at the back of the line.

“There will be a presale for Buffalo-area fans within our database to go in and purchase tickets before any other fans outside of our dedicated marketing area will get access,” Batres-Landaeta said. “We’re hopeful this experiment will work. It’s part of the conversations with Kevyn (General Manager Kevyn Adams), and making sure we’re having that dialogue is important.”

The Sabres won 25 of their 41 road games last season, the most by any NHL team that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2016. But their 17-20-4 home record was a key factor that conspired against them ending their 12-year playoff drought that is the longest in NHL history. That ranked just 27th in the 32-team league.

The 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Feb. 21 seems like it was a tipping point in the eyes of Sabres officials, both on the hockey and business sides.

Most observers pegged the crowd of 18,641 as being about 80% Leafs fans. The building was full of raucous cheers as Toronto roared to a 4-0 lead in the first 12 minutes, a score that held until the end of the first period and made for a bizarre scene where the horn was greeted with major applause rather than the boos you would normally hear for a big deficit facing the home team.

Sabres players were disappointed at the situation and several privately expressed their disgust that night and later in the week. They were especially frosted by the number of hats that were thrown on the ice late in the game to celebrate the hat-trick goal by Leafs center Ryan O’Reilly, who had formerly played in Buffalo.

“We want to make sure that we’re providing that home-ice advantage to our players,” Baetres-Landaeta said. “We see when there’s a full building cheering them that the players get after it.”

One thing that will help the Sabres is a continued increase in their season-ticket base. Down to around only 6,500 for the 2021-22 season, the number increased to around 10,000 last season. The base is expected to grow again this year, with half-season and quarter-season packages selling very well this summer, team officials said.

New scoreboard among projects Buffalo Sabres are planning for 2024-25 season in KeyBank Center Fans attending Buffalo Sabres games and other arena events are going to see immediate differences this season with upgrades in food and beverage, both in products and point-of-sale technology, and bigger changes are on the horizon for 2024.

The hope, of course, is a big season and a playoff push will keep fans coming to the games and not selling off their tickets as a sort of odd investment vehicle.

“Our staff has done a tremendous job in engaging in the market and we’re already ahead of where we ended last year with still several weeks to go,” said Batres-Landaeta. “The response from the different products that we’ve introduced has been tremendous and it’s kept us busy for the past two months.”

The Toronto game last season was a bit of a perfect storm working against the Sabres. It was the only visit to Buffalo by the Leafs and many Sabres fans, not expecting the club to be in the playoff race, thus sold their tickets months in advance. When the game came around – with the Sabres just two points out of a wild-card spot – the fans had long given up their seats.

While this kind of ticketing tactic is new to the Sabres, it’s been a staple in many NHL markets.

The Washington Capitals have attempted to limit visiting fans from getting playoff tickets in Capital One Arena for the last 15 years, notably directed at fans of the archrival Penguins.

“I don’t feel any shame in this. I think I’m doing exactly the right thing, and I don’t feel I need to apologize,” Capitals owner Ted Leonsis famously said in a 2009 interview on Sirius XM Radio. “... It’s in our best interest to fill the building with people who are wearing red and are loyal to our team. And so I’m unabashed in that.”

During the 2018 Stanley Cup final against Washington, Vegas owner Bill Foley was agitated by the number of Capitals fans for Game 1 in T-Mobile Arena. He requested that StubHub, the team and league’s official ticketing partner, break up blocks of tickets that were allowing groups of Caps fans to sit together.

Mike Harrington: Memories of Rick Jeanneret spark smiles and laughter in arena ceremony "Rick Jeanneret was hilarious on radio and TV, and how lucky and blessed am I to be able to say he was hilarious in person, too. We are all sad that he is gone, but the best thing about the remembrance the Sabres staged Sunday in KeyBank Center was we laughed at him, with him and about him," Mike Harrington writes.

That strategy didn’t really work as there were many red jerseys in the crowd for Washington’s Game 5 Cup clincher. Vegas has dealt with the visiting fan issue throughout its history because of its tourism industry and came up with a new plan for this year’s playoffs en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

Called the “Knights Vow,” full season ticket plans were automatically enrolled in the program – which provided significant price savings but prevented the electronic tickets from being resold. Fans could opt out to retain sale rights but received a substantially lower discount.

One thing in its favor was Vegas’ playoff opponents were Winnipeg, Edmonton, Dallas and Florida. The latter two, in particular, aren’t known to have much of a traveling fan base.

When the Nashville Predators met Chicago in the playoffs twice in the mid-2010s, they went through a major movement to keep Chicago fans out of Bridgestone Arena for games.

The Preds even dubbed the campaign “Keep the Red Out,” a takeoff on the old Visine eye drop commercials and a reference to the Blackhawks’ red jerseys. Sales were restricted to fans in states of the Predators’ television viewing area which, of course, did not include Illinois.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers have all routinely limited sales of tickets to playoff games to local fans. The Lightning, in fact, even require visiting fans who do get in to remove team-branded apparel if sitting in the club sections of Amalie Arena.