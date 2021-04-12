Sabres plan to keep goalie Linus Ullmark in hopes of ironing out new contract

Linus Ullmark is remaining with the Buffalo Sabres.
At least through the end of the regular season.
Ullmark, the Sabres’ 27-year-old starting goaltender, will not be traded ahead of the deadline Monday as the two sides will continue to work toward a new contract for the pending unrestricted free agent, a source told The Buffalo News.
Additionally, a source told The News that there is no truth to a report from The Fourth Period that Ullmark plans to test the market in free agency before committing to the Sabres. The Associated Press was first to report the Sabres’ plan to keep Ullmark beyond the deadline.
General Manager Kevyn Adams has made a new contract for Ullmark a priority. Ullmark, a sixth-round pick of the Sabres in 2012, has emerged as a franchise goaltender the past two seasons, posting a .917 save percentage and .264 goals-against average while compiling a 9-6-3 record in 19 games this season.
Adams will address the media after the 3 p.m. Eastern deadline arrives at 3 p.m.
There is risk involved in keeping Ullmark instead of trading him to add to the stockpile of draft choices. Buffalo could lose him for nothing in free agency this summer, as Ullmark is projected to be among the top goalies available.
But the Sabres are already lacking goaltending depth, as prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is still one to two years away from being ready for a full-time job in the NHL. Ullmark has also been the Sabres’ only reliable goaltender this season. Their three other goalies to appear in at least one game – Carter Hutton, Dustin Tokarski and Jonas Johansson – have combined for a 1-19-3 record.
Although the Sabres are playing out the string on a 10th consecutive non-playoff season, there is value in trying to win the final 15 games, beginning Tuesday night in Boston against Taylor Hall and the Bruins. Under interim coach Don Granato, Buffalo is prioritizing the development of its young players, including Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju, among others.
Losing games can impact confidence and forging an identity post-Ralph Krueger would be challenging with spotty goaltending. Hutton , a 35-year-old pending unrestricted free agent, has missed the past 11 games with a lower-body injury. He’s expected to return sometime before the regular-season finale on May 8.
Tokarski, 31, played mostly well in spot duty up until a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday night in KeyBank Center.
With Ullmark, a new contract could be similar to the one signed recently by Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, who received a five-year deal with a $5 million average annual value. There is risk involved in giving Ullmark term.
Ullmark has missed time with unrelated lower-body injuries in each of the past two seasons, including 15 games this season from Feb. 27 through March 25. He has made a significant impact when in goal, as illustrated by his .917 save percentage in seven starts since returning to the lineup on March 27.