Sabres plan to keep goalie Linus Ullmark in hopes of ironing out new contract

Linus Ullmark is remaining with the Buffalo Sabres.

At least through the end of the regular season.

Ullmark, the Sabres’ 27-year-old starting goaltender, will not be traded ahead of the deadline Monday as the two sides will continue to work toward a new contract for the pending unrestricted free agent, a source told The Buffalo News.

Additionally, a source told The News that there is no truth to a report from The Fourth Period that Ullmark plans to test the market in free agency before committing to the Sabres. The Associated Press was first to report the Sabres’ plan to keep Ullmark beyond the deadline.

General Manager Kevyn Adams has made a new contract for Ullmark a priority. Ullmark, a sixth-round pick of the Sabres in 2012, has emerged as a franchise goaltender the past two seasons, posting a .917 save percentage and .264 goals-against average while compiling a 9-6-3 record in 19 games this season.

Adams will address the media after the 3 p.m. Eastern deadline arrives at 3 p.m.

There is risk involved in keeping Ullmark instead of trading him to add to the stockpile of draft choices. Buffalo could lose him for nothing in free agency this summer, as Ullmark is projected to be among the top goalies available.