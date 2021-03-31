Sabres plan to give prospects an NHL audition in season's final weeks

Cozens update

The Sabres are hopeful rookie forward Dylan Cozens will only miss one week with an upper-body injury, Granato said.

Cozens, 20, missed a second consecutive game Wednesday after he exited in the first period Monday because of a hit from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers. Cozens, one of the few bright spots in the Sabres’ dismal season, has yet to resume skating with the Sabres.

“He was really angry,” Granato said of Cozens. “He was upset at himself and the fact that he was injured. You guys sense the competitive nature of Dylan Cozens. It is there. He's an intense, intense hockey player. And he was mad that he has to sit out games.

“So, he's a player who's going to push it and be back as soon as he possibly can. We're hopeful that it's next week at some point. And he's just going to keep pushing ahead.”

Cozens has totaled four goals with two assists for six points in 25 games during his rookie season. He began the year at right wing in a move to lessen the growing pains during his introduction in the NHL. However, Jack Eichel's upper-body injury caused Krueger to move Cozens to a top-line center role last month. This is the second time in less than three weeks that the former seventh overall draft pick suffered an injury.

Cozens missed four games after he crashed into the boards because of a blindside hit from Pittsburgh Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese in KeyBank Center on March 11.

