Sabres' plan for free agency centers around keeping Linus Ullmark, Jake McCabe

While the Sabres can’t offer Ullmark the opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup, at least not anytime soon, they have two advantages in negotiations: money and comfort. It’s likely that no contender in the goalie market – specifically Toronto and Pittsburgh – can’t afford to outbid the Sabres for Ullmark.

When weighing how much Ullmark will cost, one comparable could be the five-year, $25 million contract signed by Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko. The Sabres may not want to give Ullmark that kind of term considering he’s missed 46 games because of injury the past two years, but a $5 million average annual value could be the market rate.

Ullmark also is very fond of Buffalo and Western New York, having established roots here with his wife, Mona, since the two relocated to Rochester from Sweden in 2015. He’s also worked well with Bales, who is regarded as one of the top goalie coaches in the NHL.

Ullmark’s .937 save percentage at 5-on-5 this season ranked fifth among goalies to appear in at least 20 games, but according to Evolving-Hockey.com, he was 20th in goals saved above expected, which is based on expected goal models that value shots differently based on their quality.