Sabres' plan for free agency centers around keeping Linus Ullmark, Jake McCabe

Linus Ullmark knows that he’s wanted in Buffalo.
Ullmark also is well aware that he’s wanted by teams around the National Hockey League after proving, albeit when healthy, that he’s a capable starting goaltender.
The question is whether Ullmark is willing to endure a rebuild with the Sabres or if he prefers to go chase a Stanley Cup elsewhere.
The 27-year-old will have options if he reaches unrestricted free agency at noon on Wednesday. Ullmark, a sixth-round draft choice in 2012, underwent an impressive transformation under the tutelage of goalie coach Mike Bales the past two seasons, compiling a .916 save percentage, which ranks 13th among 40 goalies to appear in at least 40 games.
This has made Ullmark the priority of Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams, who wants the starting goaltender to be a centerpiece of the youth movement in Buffalo.
“We’ve spent a lot of time with Linus’ agent over this offseason, had regular conversations,” Adams said following the NHL draft on Saturday. “We’re going to continue. We’re working hard at it. We’ve made it very clear to them that we would like to see Linus as our No. 1 goalie. We’re going to keep working at it. We’ll see where it gets. I also understand the rights players have and sometimes they make decisions but we’re going to do everything we can. We’ve been open and honest from the beginning with Linus and his agent that we prioritize him.”
While the Sabres can’t offer Ullmark the opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup, at least not anytime soon, they have two advantages in negotiations: money and comfort. It’s likely that no contender in the goalie market – specifically Toronto and Pittsburgh – can’t afford to outbid the Sabres for Ullmark.
When weighing how much Ullmark will cost, one comparable could be the five-year, $25 million contract signed by Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko. The Sabres may not want to give Ullmark that kind of term considering he’s missed 46 games because of injury the past two years, but a $5 million average annual value could be the market rate.
Ullmark also is very fond of Buffalo and Western New York, having established roots here with his wife, Mona, since the two relocated to Rochester from Sweden in 2015. He’s also worked well with Bales, who is regarded as one of the top goalie coaches in the NHL.
Ullmark’s .937 save percentage at 5-on-5 this season ranked fifth among goalies to appear in at least 20 games, but according to Evolving-Hockey.com, he was 20th in goals saved above expected, which is based on expected goal models that value shots differently based on their quality.
Ullmark also knows that the Sabres are desperate. They won’t be able to lure a free-agent starter to Buffalo amid a rebuild and there isn’t an internal option, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen needs more time to develop in Rochester. According to sources, the Sabres’ hope is to re-sign Ullmark and acquire a backup via trade given the unlikelihood that an effective starting-caliber goalie would want to sign here for market value.
Here’s a look at the Sabres’ other unrestricted free agents:
Jake McCabe, defenseman
The Sabres would love to have McCabe back for a ninth season. The 27-year-old blocks shots, kills penalties, provides leadership and makes his defense partner better. He has all the intangibles the team should look for in its next captain. But despite the knee injury that ended McCabe’s season on Feb. 20, he’ll likely be in high demand when unrestricted free agency opens.
McCabe is an ideal buy-low candidate for a contender in need of an effective left-shot defenseman at a reasonable cap hit. Evolving-Hockey.com projects McCabe will sign a one-year, $1.155 million contract. Calgary, Chicago, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Florida and the New York Islanders are among the teams in need of help on the left side.
Drake Caggiula, right wing
A waiver acquisition by Buffalo in late March, Caggiula was stricken with bad puck luck last season, as the 27-year shot a career-low 3.3% during his 27 games with the Arizona Coyotes. Caggiula impressed in his limited time with Buffalo, helping on the penalty kill and scoring two goals in 11 games. He’s the type of experienced player the Sabres want around their young core and had success working with Granato when the two were with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Caggiula had 25 goals between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. There may be a market for him elsewhere, but the Sabres can offer comfort with Granato as coach and Buffalo is only 65 miles away from Caggiula’s hometown of Pickering, Ont. Evolving-Hockey projects that Caggiula would receive a two-year contract from the Sabres with a $1.026 million average annual value.
Michael Houser, goalie
Houser was one of the league’s feel-good stories last season, making an unlikely ascent to NHL starter after appearing in 283 games between the American Hockey League and ECHL. The 28-year-old rookie made his debut on May 3, making 34 saves to send the Sabres to a win over the New York Islanders. He beat the same team the following night and compiled a .901 save percentage across four starts.
While the Sabres have a need in goal, they cannot guarantee Houser an AHL job because Luukkonen and Dustin Tokarski are penciled in as the goalies in Rochester this season. Houser likely will move on to become a competitive mentor to an organization’s young prospect.
Carter Hutton, goalie
The Sabres are expected to part ways with Hutton after a season in which he was sidelined the final seven weeks with a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old compiled a 1-10-1 record and .894 save percentage, although he received the least offensive support from any goalie in the NHL. The Sabres signed Hutton to a three-year, $8.25 million contract in July 2018. He played behind poor defensive play and proved last season that he corrected a vision problem that impacted his performance the previous year.
Matt Irwin, defenseman
Irwin’s experience on the penalty kill and physical play made him a target of the Sabres last October. He began the season as their seventh defenseman and had some difficult performances during his 24 games with Buffalo. Irwin, 33, is likely no longer needed because the Sabres are mostly set at left-shot defense with Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Jacob Bryson and Robert Hagg, who was acquired in the Rasmus Ristolainen trade.
Tobias Rieder, left wing
Rieder likely will depart after he joined the Sabres in October on the recommendation of former coach Ralph Krueger. Rieder, 28, was a healthy scratch for the final four games of last season after he totaled five goals and seven points in 44 games. Rieder’s speed is useful on the penalty kill, but the Sabres likely will prefer to give his minutes to a younger player like Rasmus Asplund or Arttu Ruotsalainen.
Riley Sheahan, center/right wing
Sheahan was one of Adams’ best signings ahead of the 2019-20 season, as the 29-year-old led the Sabres in shorthanded ice time and total faceoffs after joining the club on a professional tryout for training camp. Sheahan had only four goals and 13 points in 53 games, but he could be a valuable veteran for a young Sabres team next season. The issue is that Sheahan’s performance last season could make him a target of contenders looking for a solid bottom-six role player.
Brandon Davidson, defenseman
Davidson was familiar with Krueger from their time together in the Edmonton Oilers organization and was a low-risk depth signing for the Sabres in October. Davidson, a 29-year-old with a left-handed shot, played poorly during his six games with Buffalo. It could be worth signing Davidson to an AHL contract if he’s willing to focus on providing leadership in Rochester, but the Sabres would be wise to look elsewhere for a depth defenseman.
Jean-Sebastien Dea, center/right wing
Dea was an expensive misfire by former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill. Dea, who played for the Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate when Botterill worked for Pittsburgh, signed a two-year contract with Buffalo in July 2019 that came with a $700,000 salary in the AHL.
Dea was a solid contributor for the Rochester Americans, providing 21 goals and 54 points across 72 games. But he looked overmatched during his four games in a Sabres uniform. Dea wasn’t even invited to training camp last season. The Sabres can get similar production from a cheaper AHL player.
Steven Fogarty, center/right wing
Don’t be surprised if the Sabres bring back Fogarty on a two-way contract after he served as the Amerks’ captain last season. Fogarty, 28, had seven goals in 10 games with the Amerks and had one goal with three points in nine NHL games. He’s the type of experienced player the Sabres want around their young prospects in Rochester and can be counted on to play a responsible game in a bottom-six role when help is needed on the NHL roster.
C.J. Smith, left wing
Once a notable prospect in the Sabres’ system, Smith never received an opportunity to seize a full-time role in Buffalo, and there’s no indication that he’s part of the organization’s plans. Smith, 26, scored 28 goals for the Amerks during the 2018-19 season, a performance that earned him a brief NHL audition. He had 12 goals in 50 games in 2019-20 and split last season between Rochester and the taxi squad. Smith had four goals and 13 points in 15 games with the Amerks.
Smith, who signed with the Sabres out of UMass-Lowell in 2017, appeared in only one NHL game last season and 14 across his four years with the organization. He’ll likely receive a two-way contract on the open market because he’s a proven AHL player, totaling 81 goals and 142 points in 184 AHL games.