Sabres place winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers; Casey Fitzgerald joins Amerks

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's time in Buffalo may be over before he ever appeared in a game with the Sabres.

Jonsson-Fjallby, a 23-year-old winger, was placed on waivers by the Sabres on Sunday, only six days after he was claimed by the club from the Washington Capitals.

Additionally, the Sabres loaned defenseman Casey Fitzgerald and winger Brandon Biro to Rochester. Fitzgerald is expected to be among the first recalls in the event of an injury and the roster move leaves Buffalo with seven defensemen: Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Robert Hagg, Colin Miller, Will Butcher, Mark Pysyk and Jacob Bryson.

An undisclosed injury prevented Biro from participating in the Prospects Challenge and training camp.

Jonsson-Fjallby was unable to earn a roster spot because a delay in acquiring a visa prevented him from appearing in a preseason game. He was a late scratch after participating in warmups ahead of the Sabres' 3-1 exhibition victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.