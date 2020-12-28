 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres place forward Jean-Sebastien Dea on waivers
0 comments

Sabres place forward Jean-Sebastien Dea on waivers

Support this work for $1 a month
Jean-Sebastien Dea

Jean-Sebastien Dea, left, appeared in three games with the Sabres in 2019-20.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Jean-Sebastien Dea might not be in the Buffalo Sabres' plans for the 2020-21 season.

Dea, a 26-year-old forward who played in three NHL games with Buffalo last season, was placed on waivers Monday – the first day players can be waived ahead of the league's 56-game season. Other teams have 24 hours to submit a claim.

Dea signed a two-year contract with the Sabres in July 2019 and is scheduled to receive a $700,000 salary in 2020-21, regardless of whether he plays in the NHL or American Hockey League. He totaled 15 goals with 24 assists for 39 points in 57 games with the Rochester Americans last season.

Dea's versatility and experience seemed to make him a potential fit for the Sabres' taxi squad in 2021, but he was brought to Buffalo by former General Manager Jason Botterill. Dea played for the Pittsburgh Penguins' AHL affiliate while Botterill was assistant general manager for the organization.

The Sabres can begin training camp as early as Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Sabres jerseys over the years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News