Sabres place forward Jean-Sebastien Dea on waivers

Jean-Sebastien Dea might not be in the Buffalo Sabres' plans for the 2020-21 season.

Dea, a 26-year-old forward who played in three NHL games with Buffalo last season, was placed on waivers Monday – the first day players can be waived ahead of the league's 56-game season. Other teams have 24 hours to submit a claim.

Dea signed a two-year contract with the Sabres in July 2019 and is scheduled to receive a $700,000 salary in 2020-21, regardless of whether he plays in the NHL or American Hockey League. He totaled 15 goals with 24 assists for 39 points in 57 games with the Rochester Americans last season.

Dea's versatility and experience seemed to make him a potential fit for the Sabres' taxi squad in 2021, but he was brought to Buffalo by former General Manager Jason Botterill. Dea played for the Pittsburgh Penguins' AHL affiliate while Botterill was assistant general manager for the organization.

The Sabres can begin training camp as early as Thursday.

