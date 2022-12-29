 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres place defenseman Lawrence Pilut on waivers to create roster spot

  • Updated
Sabres Canadiens Hockey

Buffalo Sabres player Lawrence Pilut makes his way to pregame prior to playing the Montreal Canadiens at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Owen Power and Jacob Bryson returning to the ice Thursday in KeyBank Center might cost the Buffalo Sabres another defenseman. 

Lawrence Pilut was placed on waivers for the Sabres to activate Bryson from injured reserve, according to CapFriendly.com. Pilut, 26, has one goal and three points while averaging 12:48 of ice time across 17 games this season. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the club after spending two years in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

By placing Pilut on waivers, the Sabres chose to keep defensemen Kale Clague and Casey Fitzgerald. Pilut's overall game was far better during his second stint with Buffalo, particularly on defense, but he wasn't able to carve out a role on the penalty kill and he was surpassed on the depth chart by Clague.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

