Sabres place defenseman Lawrence Pilut on waivers to create roster spot

Owen Power and Jacob Bryson returning to the ice Thursday in KeyBank Center might cost the Buffalo Sabres another defenseman.

Lawrence Pilut was placed on waivers for the Sabres to activate Bryson from injured reserve, according to CapFriendly.com. Pilut, 26, has one goal and three points while averaging 12:48 of ice time across 17 games this season. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the club after spending two years in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

By placing Pilut on waivers, the Sabres chose to keep defensemen Kale Clague and Casey Fitzgerald. Pilut's overall game was far better during his second stint with Buffalo, particularly on defense, but he wasn't able to carve out a role on the penalty kill and he was surpassed on the depth chart by Clague.