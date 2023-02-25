The Buffalo Sabres' mostly injury-free season at forward took a decidedly darker turn Saturday night when the club placed top-line right winger Alex Tuch on injured reserve.

Tuch is believed to be battling a lower-body injury as he did not play the final 7½ minutes of Friday's 3-1 win at Florida, although he did not leave the bench during that period.

The team confirmed Tuch's roster status and said it will have more information prior to coach Don Granato's pregame briefing Sunday morning in KeyBank Center. The Sabres play the Washington Capitals Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. in a key game in the Eastern Conference wild card race.

Tuch had a heavy collision at one point in Thursday's game at Tampa and blocked a shot off his foot Friday against the Panthers, but didn't miss any time until the tail end of Friday's game.

The Syracuse-area native has been having a great year playing with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner, and already has career highs in goals (28), assists (34) and points (62).

Tuch scored his 28th goal in the second period Friday on a power play to give the Sabres a 2-0 lead.

Tuch is one of four Buffalo forwards to play all 57 games this year and Skinner has played all games he's been eligible for, as his three absences were an NHL suspension for a hit on Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel.

The Sabres are expected to recall Vinnie Hinostroza from Rochester to replace Tuch for now but the NHL trade deadline is Friday and an extended absence from a key forward could lead General Manager Kevyn Adams to make a move for a different replacement.