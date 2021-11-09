Sabres pick Owen Power has a big weekend for Michigan with Kevyn Adams watching

Sitting at No. 2 in both national college hockey polls, Michigan swept archrival Michigan State over the weekend and it was a big series for Sabres No. 1 overall draft pick Owen Power.

The sophomore defenseman had two assists in each game of the home-and-home series while playing under the watchful eye of Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. It was Power's first face-to-face meeting with the GM since he was drafted in July.

"We just chatted quickly and he just let me know how things are going there," Power said when asked by The Buffalo News about the meeting on a video call. "And then we talked about my game a little bit and he gave me some stuff here and there. It was good to see him and I think everything went well."

Plenty is going well for Power, who is tied for second on the team in scoring with 12 points and is tied for the team lead in in assists (10) with center Kent Johnson, the No. 5 overall choice by Columbus in July. Power had three goals and 16 points in 26 games as a freshman.