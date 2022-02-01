Sabres' Peyton Krebs returns to Vegas a 'completely different player'

The stories flow as Rick Jeanneret mingles with fans and alums at Sabres Road Crew The Sabres' retiring play-by-play man made one final jaunt west with the team this week, attending a Sabres "Road Crew" event for the first time since before the pandemic.

“I think, for me, I was playing a lot different role in Vegas than I am here,” Krebs said after the skate. “There are a lot of great players, and I wasn’t that guy that maybe was going to go (prevent) a goal in the last minute. … Now I want to be that guy that goes and scores. I believe I can do it and it’s exciting for me, for sure.”

Krebs averaged 16:34 of ice time over his first 10 games with the Sabres, a sizable increase from the 13:01 he played in Vegas, and he totaled three goals and five points. He’s skated at left wing and center, and his resolve under pressure led to a spot on the Sabres’ top power play.

When Krebs first arrived in Buffalo, he deferred to teammates too often. It’s common for young centers to think pass first early in their NHL careers. However, he has the self-awareness to understand that it will be important to use his left-handed shot to keep opponents honest, and he’s been more active in the offensive zone in recent games.

Entering Tuesday night, Krebs had multiple points in two of his last four games and his ice time increased significantly during that span, including 19-plus minutes in each of the first two games on this road trip.