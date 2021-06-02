Sabres own first overall pick in NHL draft after winning lottery again

A calamitous 56-game season that included a Covid-19 outbreak, the midseason firing of former coach Ralph Krueger and a franchise-record 18-game winless streak led the Buffalo Sabres to another high-stakes NHL draft lottery on Wednesday night.

Their award for finishing last in the league for the fourth time in eight seasons: the top pick in the first round of the draft, which will be held virtually on July 23.

General Manager Kevyn Adams and the rest of Sabres management learned during the virtual lottery Wednesday that they will be at the front of the line to pick another building block for a franchise that has not reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011.

Defenseman Owen Power, a 6-foot-6 18-year-old, is regarded as the top prize in a draft that will include 32 teams with the arrival of the expansion Seattle Kraken, who will pick second. The Anaheim Ducks will select third, followed by the New Jersey Devils at No. 4 and the Columbus Blue Jackets at No. 5.

This is the second time in four years that the Sabres have won the draft lottery. Buffalo has previously selected first overall on three occasions, selecting defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (2018), center Pierre Turgeon (1987) and center Gilbert Perreault (1970).