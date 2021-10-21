Sabres' outlook at center improved by Tage Thompson's seamless position switch

Granato was willing to let Thompson learn from mistakes. There was accountability, though. Thompson was benched after he took a bad penalty in the third period of a road loss to the New York Rangers on April 27. Still, Thompson had an encouraging finish to the season, totaling seven goals and 12 points in 25 games under Granato.

Rather than moving Thompson to center because he was struggling on the wing, the Sabres approached him with the plan because he has all the intangibles, including a 6-foot-7 frame, to thrive at the position.

“I think one of the big things with Tage Thompson is he has a level of confidence in his ability that I think has really started to shine in the center ice position,” said Sabres assistant coach Matt Ellis. “One of the things that we discussed as a staff is that him being in the middle, where he played a little bit previously, not necessarily at the NHL level, but it gives him the opportunity to really be involved a lot. His length, his range, his size down the middle from a defensive standpoint allows him to close quickly, take ice away, take time and space away. But him having the puck on his stick quite a bit, he’s done a great job driving plays. He’s involved, he’s aggressive, he’s hanging onto pucks and he’s really embraced that role.”