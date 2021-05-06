Sabres organist Curtis Cook plays empty arena, strikes meaningful chord with fans

Curtis Cook wore his blue Buffalo Sabres jersey as he sat in Section 120 before the team’s home finale Tuesday at KeyBank Center, where he placed his hands upon the keys of the Lowrey organ, its rich tones resonating throughout the empty arena.

“As an organist, you kind of feed off and judge the situation by how the crowd is reacting, depending on what’s happening on the ice,” Cook said. “So not having that reaction was weird. That’s for sure. I was playing rallies and responding to them myself by using a drum sound instead of having people respond to me.

“But I think, ultimately, I’m sitting there at the organ and doing everything I normally do during a game, which is going, ‘Yeah!’ or ‘Aww, c’mon,’ as a fan myself. So I just sort of tapped into my own energy to try to bring the music to people at home.”

Cook, 27, has played the organ at every Sabres home game this season, nearly all of them without fans in attendance, yet found a way to strike a chord with his audience. The Williamsville North High School and Niagara County Community College graduate has delighted crowds for more than a decade, since he began playing at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Clarence, a gig that began with the self-taught 15-year-old taking hymn requests from the congregation.