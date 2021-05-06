Sabres organist Curtis Cook plays empty arena, strikes chord with fans

Curtis Cook wore his blue Buffalo Sabres jersey as he sat in Section 120 before the team’s home finale Tuesday at KeyBank Center, where he placed his hands upon the keys of the Lowrey organ, its rich tones resonating throughout the empty arena.
“As an organist, you kind of feed off and judge the situation by how the crowd is reacting, depending on what’s happening on the ice,” Cook said. “So not having that reaction was weird. That’s for sure. I was playing rallies and responding to them myself by using a drum sound instead of having people respond to me.
“But I think, ultimately, I’m sitting there at the organ and doing everything I normally do during a game, which is going, ‘Yeah!’ or ‘Aww, c’mon,’ as a fan myself. So I just sort of tapped into my own energy to try to bring the music to people at home.”
Cook, 27, has played the organ at every Sabres home game this season, nearly all of them without fans in attendance, yet found a way to strike a chord with his audience. The Williamsville North High School and Niagara County Community College graduate has delighted crowds for more than a decade, since he began playing at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Clarence, a gig that began with the self-taught 15-year-old taking hymn requests from the congregation.
Cook laughs about being thrown into the proverbial fire and how the experience launched his music career. He performs at three area churches, the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda, Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo and for his favorite hockey team since 2017, when a colleague at a local car dealership passed the wunderkind’s card along to the Sabres’ front office. Cook served as part-time entertainment that season, then was hired to perform at every game and outfitted in blue and yellow suits.
“I always try to challenge myself to do something different and be different, because as a musician, you have to be unique,” Cook said. “That’s really how you make it in this business. … You didn’t see a lot of younger people playing the organ, and it spans all genres of music, really, from church music to theater organs, which is totally different.”
Our guy @sabresorgan is taking requests tonight!— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 12, 2021
Drop them below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PWuMqmuFvR
In the summer of 2018, at Cook’s request, the Sabres replaced their Nord Stage 2 keyboard with the impressive instrument he plays today, which uses a bank of gleaming metal pipes to fill the arena with fuller and richer tones, an investment in the game experience, Cook said, and in himself.
It was a dream come true.
But the experience in KeyBank Center this season, and the connection he forged with the fanbase, was like none he could have imagined.
“I knew people really enjoyed the organ,” Cook said, “but I don’t know if I really comprehended how much people really appreciated it until the pandemic started and I was able to connect with lots of people over social media.”
When the Covid-19 shutdown began in March 2020, Cook’s wife joked that he was going through “hockey withdrawal” because he watched the movies “Miracle” and “Slapshot” on back-to-back nights. His church and theater gigs also dried up, with houses of worship and businesses shuttered for public safety.
But one day, the Sabres had the idea to support front-line workers by having fans across the region shout “Let’s go Buffalo” in unison.
Cook decided he’d provide musical accompaniment and posted a video of himself playing the song on his Twitter feed, @sabresorgan.
Alright Buffalo, join in a "Let's go Buffalo" at 7 pm tonight to give our appreciation for #TheRealHeroes. Want some accompaniment like you're at the arena? Use my video below ⬇️ @BuffaloSabres @martybiron43 @Sabretooth_NHL pic.twitter.com/JItShG6hq7— Curtis Cook (@sabresorgan) May 6, 2020
It was retweeted by Martin Biron and took off.
This led to Cook posting more videos.
“The organ really sounds the best in person,” Cook said. “Acoustics really matter, so I was a little skeptical about doing it just as a recording on my phone. But I figured we don’t know how long this (pandemic) is going to go on for and if I can make somebody’s day by playing a little song, since everybody was missing sports at the time, I decided to try to do that.”
A year ago this week, Cook pinned his version of Paul Simon’s song, “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” atop his Twitter profile, tickled by the lyric: “Goodbye to Rosie, the Queen of Corona.”
He played Elton John: “I’m Still Standing.”
And Tom Petty: “I Won’t Back Down.”
I miss playing at the arena for everyone very much, but @JeremyWGR and his #SportsJerseySaturday is a great reminder that we're all "still standing" together with our fellow sports fans as we go through this. So I thought a little Elton John was appropriate ⬇️ @organistalert pic.twitter.com/FHcmjBRDP1— Curtis Cook (@sabresorgan) May 9, 2020
He upgraded his little music room at his home in Getzville, where he connected a 1951 Hammond B-2 organ to a Leslie 122 speaker beside a framed poster from The Aud.
“Honestly, it was just as therapeutic for me as it was for people to listen,” Cook said, “because I’m a musician. That’s what I do. And to be able to sort of change the way I perform for people so they could still have some ‘live music,’ some sort of performance that they could watch from their homes while they’re stuck there, was important to me. And from the reaction I got, people really enjoyed it.”
The Sabres offered another lifeline, of sorts, when they asked Cook to play home games this season, even though a smattering of fans were admitted for only a handful of games.
The organ music provided some sense of normalcy for players and the broadcast.
“It was interesting,” Cook said. “I had my little area over there in Section 120. I’m sitting there and (the mascot) Sabretooth is in his little area over in Section 123, and we’re the only two people in the whole arena bowl, pretty much. I made lots of cardboard cutout friends this year around me. It was weird.”
On Jan. 13, a day before the home opener, Cook tweeted a video of him playing Petty’s “The Waiting (is the Hardest Part).”
During games in February and March, he took requests through the comment section of the Sabres’ official Twitter account.
On March 18, when the Sabres opened the arena to fans for the first time this season, hosting several hundred front-line workers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Cook played every song he could think of that mentioned the word “doctor” in the lyrics.
“Which was a lot,” he said.
Excited to play in front of real, live fans for the first time this year! 😁 https://t.co/mwJVb9Z99x— Curtis Cook (@sabresorgan) March 18, 2021
On Tuesday, when Cook slid behind the keys at the arena for the final time this season, he began his pregame set with the Golden Girls’ theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend,” originally by Andrew Gold.
He continued with “Thanks For The Memories,” by Fall Out Boy, then played the theme from Star Wars, obviously, because it was May the Fourth.
“I can’t thank the Sabres enough for how well they’ve treated me and how much they’ve embraced what I do,” Cook said. “And I think the fans have really enjoyed it, also. I walk into the arena even now without people there and there are lights off and it’s dark and I look around at the empty arena bowl and I sort of pinch myself and go, ‘Holy (smokes), I’m doing this.’
“I’m really just a Sabres fan who is a very lucky guy to be able to do what he does for the enjoyment of other people. And I’m super glad that people are vocal in their appreciation about it. Hopefully I’ll be able to keep doing it for years to come.”
One last @BuffaloSabres home game tonight. Thanks to all for listening along on Twitter from home, and in the arena all year. So- "Thanks for being a friend"! @Dan_Dunleavy @martybiron43 @duffersabres @kelseyinbuffalo @Jimmybuoy pic.twitter.com/SVHFtMJghk— Curtis Cook (@sabresorgan) May 4, 2021