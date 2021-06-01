Sabres opt to not sign center Marcus Davidsson, a second-round draft choice in 2017

One of Jason Botterill’s first draft choices as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres is free to sign with another NHL team.

Marcus Davidsson, a 22-year-old center selected in the second round at Botterill’s first draft in 2017, officially became a free agent Tuesday when he did not receive an entry-level contract from the Sabres before the 5 p.m. deadline.

Davidsson is the only player in the Sabres' 2017 draft class to not join the organization. Winger Linus Weissbach, a seventh-round selection, signed with the team in April following his senior season at the University of Wisconsin.

The Sabres' draft that June also included Casey Mittelstadt, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Oskari Laaksonen and Jacob Bryson, all of whom spent this past season in Buffalo and/or Rochester.

Davidsson split this season between three different teams, including two in Sweden’s second division, HockeyAllsvenskan. With the latter, Davidsson had three goals and 13 points in 37 regular-season games. He was held scoreless in four playoff contests with Sodertalje SK.