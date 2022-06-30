 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres open six-game preseason schedule Sept. 25 in Washington

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Islanders (copy)

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato opens his preseason schedule Sept. 25.

 Buffalo News file photo
The Buffalo Sabres open a six-game preseason schedule Sept. 25 on the road against Washington Capitals and it's a slate featuring five opponents.

The only team the Sabres are playing twice are the Pittsburgh Penguins, Oct. 1 in KeyBank Center and Oct. 7 in PPG Paints Arena.

For the second straight season, the Sabres are not playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the preseason. Buffalo's three home games are against Philadelphia and new coach John Tortorella; Pittsburgh and Carolina.

The regular season schedule is expected to be released next week while the league is convening in Montreal for the draft. During his annual chat with reporters prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Denver, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the season will begin on Oct. 11 as the league inches closer to returning to its pre-pandemic calendar that would see both the final and the 2023 draft held in June and free agency returning to July 1.

Here is the Sabres' full preseason schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 25: At Washington, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28: At Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1: Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7: At Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

