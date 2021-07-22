Sabres open season Oct. 14 vs. Habs as part of four-game homestand

The Sabres will play five of the seven Atlantic opponents four times (two home, two road). They will meet Tampa Bay twice at home and only once in Amalie Arena, while playing Ottawa only once at home and twice in Canadian Tire Centre.

How the loss of Will Borgen to the Kraken impacts the Sabres' offseason plan Borgen is a restricted free agent and won't receive much of a raise from his $864,166 cap hit last season.

The two division games were taken away to accommodate games against the Kraken. The Nov. 4 trip to Seattle will be the Kraken's fifth home game. Seattle will play in Buffalo on Nov. 29.

The Sabres play three games against each of the eight teams in the Metropolitan Division in a 2-1 format. They play twice at home and once on the road against Washington, Philadelphia, the New York Islanders and Columbus, and twice on the road and once at home against Pittsburgh, the New York Rangers, Carolina and New Jersey.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Sabres make their first and only visit to UBS Arena, the new home of the New York Islanders at Belmont Park, on Dec. 30. Their first game across the Canadian border will be Dec. 14 in Winnipeg; the Sabres were in Montreal when their final game of the 2019-20 season was canceled. They have not played in Canada since.

The Sabres have a home-and-home with each of the 16 Western Conference teams. The annual visit from South Buffalo native Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks is not until the season finale April 29.