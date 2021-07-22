Sabres open season Oct. 14 vs. Habs as part of four-game homestand

A season-opening four-game homestand, no home games in February due to the Olympic break and the first meetings with the expansion Seattle Kraken are among the notable items of the Buffalo Sabres' 2021-22 schedule released by the team and the NHL Thursday.
The Sabres' first full season under coach Don Granato opens Thursday, Oct. 14 against the Montreal Canadiens and continues with home games Oct. 16 vs. Arizona, Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver and Oct. 22 against Boston. It makes the 2021-22 season just the second to see the Sabres start with four straight games at home. Buffalo went 2-2 in KeyBank Center to open the 2018-19 campaign.
After the road opener Oct. 23 at New Jersey, the Sabres host two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay on Oct. 25 before heading West for their first extended road trip: Oct. 28 at Anaheim, Oct. 31 at Los Angeles, Nov. 2 at San Jose and Nov. 4 for Buffalo's first trip to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.
The NHL is reverting to its 2019-20 alignment, which puts the Sabres back in the Atlantic Division along with Tampa Bay, Cup finalist Montreal, playoff teams Toronto, Boston and Florida, and rebuilding Ottawa and Detroit.
Buffalo's first game against rival Toronto is at home Nov. 13. The rivalry has been dormant since a 5-2 Buffalo win here on Feb. 16, 2020.
The Sabres will play five of the seven Atlantic opponents four times (two home, two road). They will meet Tampa Bay twice at home and only once in Amalie Arena, while playing Ottawa only once at home and twice in Canadian Tire Centre.
The two division games were taken away to accommodate games against the Kraken. The Nov. 4 trip to Seattle will be the Kraken's fifth home game. Seattle will play in Buffalo on Nov. 29.
The Sabres play three games against each of the eight teams in the Metropolitan Division in a 2-1 format. They play twice at home and once on the road against Washington, Philadelphia, the New York Islanders and Columbus, and twice on the road and once at home against Pittsburgh, the New York Rangers, Carolina and New Jersey.
The Sabres make their first and only visit to UBS Arena, the new home of the New York Islanders at Belmont Park, on Dec. 30. Their first game across the Canadian border will be Dec. 14 in Winnipeg; the Sabres were in Montreal when their final game of the 2019-20 season was canceled. They have not played in Canada since.
The Sabres have a home-and-home with each of the 16 Western Conference teams. The annual visit from South Buffalo native Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks is not until the season finale April 29.
There are no home games on the schedule from Jan. 23-March 3, a massive time to not see the ice in Buffalo. The Sabres have seven road games in that stretch and do not play from Feb. 2-24 due to the breaks for the All-Star Game in Vegas and the Olympic break. The NHL's trip to Beijing is not yet finalized, and the league said if a deal is not completed it will "release a revised schedule that, to the greatest extent possible, will adopt the dates and games from the schedule announced Thursday."
Game times and ticket information will be announced at a later date. The full schedule as it currently stands:
October – 14, Montreal; 16, Arizona; 19, Vancouver; 22, Boston; 23, at New Jersey; 25, Tampa Bay; 28, at Anaheim; 31, at Los Angeles.
November – 2, at San Jose; 4, at Seattle; 6, Detroit; 8, at Washington; 12, Edmonton; 13, Toronto; 16, at Pittsburgh; 18, Calgary; 21, at New York Rangers; 22, Columbus; 24, Boston; 26, Montreal; 27, at Detroit; 29, Seattle.
December – 2, at Florida; 4, at Carolina; 7, Anaheim; 10, New York Rangers; 11, Washington; 14, at Winnipeg; 16, at Minnesota; 17, at Pittsburgh; 20, Columbus; 22, Colorado; 23, at Columbus; 27, New York Islanders; 29, New Jersey; 30, at New York Islanders.
January – 1, at Boston; 6, San Jose; 8, at Montreal; 11, Tampa Bay; 13, at Nashville; 15, at Detroit; 17, Detroit; 18, at Ottawa; 20, Dallas; 22, Philadelphia; 25, at Ottawa; 29, at Arizona; 30, at Colorado.
February – 1, at Vegas; 4-5, All-Star Weekend in Vegas; 7-23, Olympic break; 25, at St. Louis; 27, at Dallas.
March – 2, at Toronto; 4, Minnesota; 6, Los Angeles; 7, Florida; 10, Vegas; 13, Toronto; 17, at Edmonton; 18, at Calgary; 20, at Vancouver; 23, Pittsburgh; 25, Washington; 27, at New York Rangers; 28, at Chicago; 30, Winnipeg.