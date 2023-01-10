Sabres open roster spot by placing defenseman Casey Fitzgerald on waivers

The Sabres created a spot on their 23-man roster Tuesday by placing defenseman Casey Fitzgerald on waivers.

Fitzgerald, 25, has been a healthy scratch in six consecutive games because he was surpassed on the depth chart by Kale Clague. A third-round draft choice of the Sabres in 2016, Fitzgerald has appeared in 23 games with the club this season and a total of 59 games since he made his NHL debut on Dec. 17, 2021.

The Sabres had to make room for goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who will soon be activated from injured reserve. Jokiharju, 23, has missed the past 11 games with a lower-body injury suffered during a home game against Pittsburgh on Dec. 9.

Sabres coach Don Granato said Tuesday morning on WGR that Luukkonen is likely to start tonight against the Seattle Kraken in KeyBank Center.

Fitzgerald's next stop will be known when waivers are processed Wednesday at 2 p.m. The Sabres want Fitzgerald in Rochester, where he was key player in the Amerks' playoff run last season. Though the organization has other talented defensemen in Rochester, none have a right-handed shot like Fitzgerald, who's averaging 13:03 ice time per game in the NHL this season.