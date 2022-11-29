 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Sabres' Okposo says Lightning's Kucherov is a 'terrific player but he's dirty'

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres Canadiens Hockey (copy)

Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo makes his way to pregame earlier this season.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Sabres were unhappy with the flying elbow to the head of goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen by Tampa Bay star Nikita Kucherov late in the third period of Monday's 6-5 loss.

Rasmus Dahlin immediately jumped Kucherov and captain Kyle Okposo made a leap into the pile to join the fray. But instead of getting a power play out of the situation, coincidental minors were called.

Kucherov was called for goaltender interference. Dahlin was charged with roughing. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"That's a bad play," Okposo said flatly Tuesday. "I don't think there's any secret that there's times, (Kucherov) is obviously a terrific player, but he's dirty as well. He just is.  You know what you're gonna get out there if he gets ticked off sometimes. And he takes some liberties at times.

"We'll see those guys again, and we were obviously upset. He'll say he gets hit into there. That's bull. He goes in there, he knows what he's doing. Good response by 'Dahls.' Somebody runs our goalie, you're going to give it to him."

People are also reading…

"That's awesome. That's what you want to see," Sabres center Tage Thompson said of the reaction. "You don't want to see someone go barreling into your goalie. And I thought everyone on the ice responded really well to that."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ever wondered how much money one wins at the FIFA World Cup?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News