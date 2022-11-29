Sabres' Okposo says Lightning's Kucherov is a 'terrific player but he's dirty'

The Sabres were unhappy with the flying elbow to the head of goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen by Tampa Bay star Nikita Kucherov late in the third period of Monday's 6-5 loss.

Rasmus Dahlin immediately jumped Kucherov and captain Kyle Okposo made a leap into the pile to join the fray. But instead of getting a power play out of the situation, coincidental minors were called.

Kucherov was called for goaltender interference. Dahlin was charged with roughing.

"That's a bad play," Okposo said flatly Tuesday. "I don't think there's any secret that there's times, (Kucherov) is obviously a terrific player, but he's dirty as well. He just is. You know what you're gonna get out there if he gets ticked off sometimes. And he takes some liberties at times.

"We'll see those guys again, and we were obviously upset. He'll say he gets hit into there. That's bull. He goes in there, he knows what he's doing. Good response by 'Dahls.' Somebody runs our goalie, you're going to give it to him."

Post whistle scrum after a collision between Kucherov and UPL. #LetsGoBuffalo #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/uulQ3cdu6t — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) November 29, 2022

"That's awesome. That's what you want to see," Sabres center Tage Thompson said of the reaction. "You don't want to see someone go barreling into your goalie. And I thought everyone on the ice responded really well to that."