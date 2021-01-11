Sabres offering fan cutouts in KeyBank Center

Just like we saw at Sahlen Field for Toronto Blue Jays games in August and September, there will be no actual fans in KeyBank Center for Buffalo Sabres games – but the paying customers will be represented by cardboard cutouts.

The Sabres announced Monday night that fan cutouts will be available for $60 (or $150 for a cutout autographed by a player). The cutouts can be shipped after the season for an additional $25 or picked up for free. Season ticket-holders get a $10 discount. Proceeds benefit the Sabres Foundation.

All the information is available in a link at the Sabres web site, but the key points are as follows:

• Cutouts will be located on the 200 and 300 levels of the arena, depending on order of purchase. They will thus not be visible on television during game play as the lower seats of the 100 level will be covered by advertising tarps. The cutouts may be visible at other times in the television broadcast or on the team's social media channels.

• Photos are limited to one person per cutout. Pet photos are allowed.