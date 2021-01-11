 Skip to main content
Sabres offering fan cutouts in KeyBank Center
Sabres offering fan cutouts in KeyBank Center

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game 1

Cutouts at a Toronto Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Just like we saw at Sahlen Field for Toronto Blue Jays games in August and September, there will be no actual fans in KeyBank Center for Buffalo Sabres games  but the paying customers will be represented by cardboard cutouts.

The Sabres announced Monday night that fan cutouts will be available for $60 (or $150 for a cutout autographed by a player). The cutouts can be shipped after the season for an additional $25 or picked up for free. Season ticket-holders get a $10 discount. Proceeds benefit the Sabres Foundation.

All the information is available in a link at the Sabres web site, but the key points are as follows:

• Cutouts will be located on the 200 and 300 levels of the arena, depending on order of purchase. They will thus not be visible on television during game play as the lower seats of the 100 level will be covered by advertising tarps. The cutouts may be visible at other times in the television broadcast or on the team's social media channels.

• Photos are limited to one person per cutout. Pet photos are allowed.

• The only branding allowed is Sabres gear. No other sports teams, college or professional, may be represented. No commercial advertising is allowed. 

• Also among the 10-point listing of rules for photos: "No offensive or negative comments about the Buffalo Sabres."

Blue Jays Yankees

Cutouts in right field prior for the Toronto Blue Jays' game against the New York Yankees at Sahlen Field on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 
