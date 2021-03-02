 Skip to main content
Sabres' odds take as stunning a fall as they have
Sabres' odds take as stunning a fall as they have

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabres Flyers (copy)

Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger speaks with Sam Reinhart as from left, Casey Mittelstadt, Tobias Rieder and captain Jack Eichel look away during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Feb. 28, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

To no surprise, the Sabres were not among the favorites to win the newly constructed East Division before the season began. 

But it's amazing to see just how far they have fallen in the eyes of oddsmakers – and fans, too – since before the season began in mid-January to now, according to BetOnline.ag.

Odds to win the division:

Jan. 12: 12-1.

Feb. 1: 16-1.

March 1: 125-1.

Odds to win the Stanley Cup:

Jan. 12: 33-1.

Feb. 1: 66-1.

March 1: 200-1.

Of course, the odds getting longer match the Sabres' performance: 

Record

Jan. 12: 0-0.

Feb. 1: 4-4-2.

March 1: 6-10-3.

The Sabres begin March with a road trip that has five games in eight days. It begins Tuesday against the New York Rangers and continues with three games against the Islanders and a visit to the Flyers on March 9.

