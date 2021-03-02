Sabres' odds take as stunning a fall as they have

To no surprise, the Sabres were not among the favorites to win the newly constructed East Division before the season began.
But it's amazing to see just how far they have fallen in the eyes of oddsmakers – and fans, too – since before the season began in mid-January to now, according to BetOnline.ag.
Odds to win the division:
Jan. 12: 12-1.
Feb. 1: 16-1.
March 1: 125-1.
Odds to win the Stanley Cup:
Jan. 12: 33-1.
Feb. 1: 66-1.
March 1: 200-1.
Of course, the odds getting longer match the Sabres' performance:
Record