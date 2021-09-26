Sabres observations: Victor Olofsson taking aim at bigger 5-on-5 impact

Inside the NHL: When it comes to media access, things are shuffled around the league Players, coaches and media around the NHL are again getting used to in-person interactions, after the 2020 playoffs and the entire 2021 season were spent solely on video calls.

Of Olofsson’ 35 career goals, only 15 have occurred at even strength. Last season, Olofsson totaled 13 goals and 32 points in 56 games. While the Sabres’ young players thrived in the final weeks under Don Granato, Olofsson scored only once in the final 13 games. His first-line role is unlikely to change, as Olofsson has skated alongside Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner during the first week of training camp.

If the Sabres are to surpass expectations, they will need Olofsson to develop into more of a threat at even strength. He ranked fourth on the club in shot attempts per 60 minutes, but his on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5 ranked 12th among Sabres forwards, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.

The scrimmage included some encouraging signs for Olofsson. He found space in the offensive zone on two occasions in the first period, earning shots on goal after receiving passes from Skinner, and scored in the 3-on-3 overtime period on a shot from a few feet outside the crease.

“He looks different physically,” Granato said. “I think he trained differently with the mindset that he wants to challenge himself in that area and we’ve identified that, too. We need more out of him at 5-on-5. He’s more capable than he’s produced. We believe in that, so we’ll push him.”

