Sabres observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Brett Murray spark shutout of Devils

Rochester coach Seth Appert, directing the Sabres prospects in this tournament, talked before the game how he's always liked Luukkonen's swagger in net. He saw some of that right away in this one.

"His presence was huge and I thought he got us through some moments that we were a little less than stellar with our puck decisions," Appert said. "When you make a big mistake and it's a turnover and they come the other way on a 2-on-1 or whatever it is, and he makes it look so easy, it barely feels on the bench that there's been a big chance given up."

Here are some other observations from the game:

1. Murray has his moments. At 6-foot-5 and 228 pounds, Murray has developed an NHL body and it landed him his first callup to Buffalo last season. Knowing how to maneuver down low got Murray in position for the game's first goal at 13:58 of the first period. After a low point shot from Oskari Laaksonen, Murray banged home a rebound from the edge of the blue paint.

"It felt good. Positioning pays off," Murray said. "I worked hard for that goal. I was lucky enough to bounce that one in and I thought I could have had a few more."