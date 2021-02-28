Sabres observations: Ralph Krueger, players searching for answers after loss

“It’s been tough, obviously, not scoring goals,” said Eichel, who saw four of his eight shot attempts miss the net Sunday. “It seems like we’re working. Like, everybody’s in the right mindset, it just doesn’t seem like we’re very connected as a group. We just got to dig deep. I don’t have a cliché answer for you. I don’t know. I’m trying to process this all myself, you know? It’s tough. I mean, if we had answers, I think we would be spitting them out.”

Dahlin, 20, a former first overall pick, expressed confidence that the Sabres’ current roster of players is capable of “something very special.” He called the lack of success “very embarrassing” and questioned if a big hit or fight could provide the spark they need. Competitiveness, though, was also a point raised by one of the franchise cornerstones.

“It all comes down to competing,” Dahlin said. “Work for each other, be a good teammate. Right now we have nothing to lose so we have to work our [tails] off every game. … Someone has to step up and make a hit, make a play, I don’t know. We have to find something. But it all comes down to work for each other and we have to start competing.”

Here are other observations from the game Sunday:

