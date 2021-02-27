Sabres Observations: Offensive woes continue with Jack Eichel out, Jeff Skinner in

Ralph Krueger’s quest to fix what’s ailing the Buffalo Sabres continued this week with the decision to scratch Jeff Skinner, a $9 million-a-year left winger.

Skinner’s benching for three consecutive games caused a stir among the fan base and raised questions about the plan to coax more offense out of a team that’s generated the fewest even-strength goals in the NHL. The struggles were exacerbated after Jack Eichel suffered a lower-body injury during warmups Thursday.

With the star center out of the lineup, Krueger changed the forward lines, experimented with different personnel and, finally, reinserted Skinner into the lineup Saturday against the Philadlephia Flyers.

The search for answers will continue following a 3-0 loss to the Flyers in KeyBank Center. The Sabres, now 6-9-3 and last in the East Division, have gone 2-5-1 since returning from a two-week Covid-19 pause Feb. 15.

Krueger is optimistic Eichel can return to the lineup Sunday, but there's little time to dissect why the Sabres were outplayed in almost every facet Saturday.