Sabres observations: Mistakes on defense magnified in 3-1 loss to Islanders

Linus Ullmark raised the paddle of his stick to communicate to his defensemen, Matt Irwin and Henri Jokiharju, that New York Islanders center Brock Nelson was wide open during a second-period power play Monday night.
Ullmark’s call for help wasn’t heeded by his Buffalo Sabres teammates. Jokiharju was late to the net and Nelson was given plenty of space to redirect a pass from Josh Bailey into the net for a two-goal lead.
The miscue was one of several by the Sabres’ makeshift defense corps during a 3-1 loss in KeyBank Center. The margin for error was thin, as Buffalo (4-5-2) was playing its first game in 15 days and was without three of its top six defensemen, including Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe.
"Obviously (McCabe and Ristolainen) eat a ton of minutes and (Brandon Montour) as well," Sabres winger Kyle Okposo said. "When three of your top D men are out, that's going to be tough for sure. But I thought our D played well. There’s guys that played bigger minutes. ...
"Obviously, it’s not an ideal situation. It’s just the reality that we’re facing right now, so we’re going to have to have those guys learn quickly.”
Ristolainen, McCabe and Montour, all of whom remained on the Covid-19 protocol list Monday night, are key cogs on the Sabres’ penalty kill, which wilted on the Nelson goal that shifted momentum back to the Islanders. The trio was replaced in the lineup by Irwin, Brandon Davidson and Will Borgen.
Additionally, the absence of Ristolainen and McCabe forced coach Ralph Krueger to use Jokiharju and Irwin against the Islanders’ top line. The mismatch was on display when the Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 16:37 into the first period.
Mathew Barzal won a battle along the left wall and passed to Bailey near the top of the left circle. This drew Irwin away from the net and Jokiharju was not quick enough in coverage against Anders Lee, who redirected a down-low pass from Bailey over Ullmark’s shoulder for the opening goal.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored to help New York (7-4-3) extend its point streak to seven games.
Davidson, a 29-year-old making his Sabres debut, was in the penalty box when Nelson scored. Borgen was strong while playing in his first game of the season, and Rasmus Dahlin assisted on Victor Olofsson’s goal. But the absence of three workhorse defensemen – Ristolainen leads the team in average ice time per game – created issues for Buffalo when breaking the puck out of the defensive zone.
"It was a pretty good depth effort," Krueger said. "I liked our D corps, for the group we had. ... We just didn't produce offensively and maybe sometimes the puck didn't come out the same (as it would) with our standard D corps."
Here are five additional observations from the game Monday night:
There are two concerns for the Sabres right now – one obvious, one less so, Yost says.
1. Dynamic power play: The Sabres’ top-end talent, combined with strategic special teams adjustments by the coaching staff, will keep this team in games if its opponents continue to take penalties.
Buffalo’s 5-on-5 game continued to be mostly ugly while playing without forwards Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar and Casey Mittelstadt. But the power play scored for a sixth consecutive game Monday when Olofsson one-timed a shot past Semyon Varlamov to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 1:40 into the second period.
Dahlin made a highlight-reel no-look pass to Olofsson, who extended his point streak to a career-high seven games. He leads the Sabres with five goals this season and also has nine power-play points in 11 games.
The difference with the power play this season is more movement with personnel and the presence of Taylor Hall, whose outstanding vision was probably not spoken about enough when he signed as a free agent in October.
2. Line construction: Krueger put together two potentially dynamic lines atop the lineup, as Jeff Skinner skated with Jack Eichel and Olofsson. Hall was with Staal and Sam Reinhart. The top six helped the Sabres control play at times in the first period and presented matchup problems for the defensively sound Islanders.
However, the team’s 5-on-5 game remained disconnected, as the Sabres had zero shots on goal in the third period.
"They play smart," Olofsson said of the Islanders. "We didn't really get the puck in their end, especially in the third. It was going in and out quickly. I don't know; I think we kind of helped them, too. We didn't put the pucks in smart."
3. Dahlin solid: Dahlin was one of the few bright spots, as the 20-year-old used his skating to eliminate a few Islanders rushes in the first 30 minutes of the game. His footwork along the blue line extends possession in the offensive zone and the instincts he shows on the power play cannot be taught.
Dahlin played a team-high 25:02, while Colin Miller wasn't far behind at 22:38.
4. Story of goaltending: The difference in goal was noticeable in the first period. Varlamov, who entered Monday with a .930 save percentage this season, bailed out the Islanders with an outstanding pad save on Olofsson during a sequence in which Skinner and Eichel picked apart New York’s defensive-zone coverage.
Skinner drew two defenders near the left wall before passing to Eichel in the slot, where he then gave the puck to Olofsson below the right faceoff dot. Olofsson’s one-timer went off Varlamov’s pad and hit the post at 15:05. The Islanders scored twice in the next three-plus minutes.
"Obviously that would have been a good time to get that goal," Olofsson said. "That was a great play by Jeff and Jack. I've got to score there. ... That definitely would have helped us come back into the game."
Ullmark, on the other hand, needed to make a save when Pageau scored with a wrist shot from the right circle for a 2-0 lead at 18:21 in the first period. Ullmark took a poor angle on the shot, dropped down too soon and failed to use his glove to catch the puck.
The Buffalo Sabres moved closer to full strength Monday morning with three more players removed from the National Hockey League's Covid protocol list.
5. Top-end talent: Any analysis of this game needs to be couched by the fact the Sabres had not played in two weeks. That said, the stars need to be better offensively, particularly at even strength. Hall hasn't scored a goal since the season opener. Skinner has zero goals this season. Eichel has two goals in 12 games. The trio combined for six shots on goal Monday.
"In the end, when we score one goal with the lineup we have here at home, it's not enough," Krueger said. "We definitely have an expectation of being able to produce three to four goals a game, at minimum, with our group."