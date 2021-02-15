Sabres observations: Mistakes on defense magnified in 3-1 loss to Islanders

"They play smart," Olofsson said of the Islanders. "We didn't really get the puck in their end, especially in the third. It was going in and out quickly. I don't know; I think we kind of helped them, too. We didn't put the pucks in smart."

3. Dahlin solid: Dahlin was one of the few bright spots, as the 20-year-old used his skating to eliminate a few Islanders rushes in the first 30 minutes of the game. His footwork along the blue line extends possession in the offensive zone and the instincts he shows on the power play cannot be taught.

Dahlin played a team-high 25:02, while Colin Miller wasn't far behind at 22:38.

4. Story of goaltending: The difference in goal was noticeable in the first period. Varlamov, who entered Monday with a .930 save percentage this season, bailed out the Islanders with an outstanding pad save on Olofsson during a sequence in which Skinner and Eichel picked apart New York’s defensive-zone coverage.

Skinner drew two defenders near the left wall before passing to Eichel in the slot, where he then gave the puck to Olofsson below the right faceoff dot. Olofsson’s one-timer went off Varlamov’s pad and hit the post at 15:05. The Islanders scored twice in the next three-plus minutes.