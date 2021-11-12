 Skip to main content
Sabres Observations: Dylan Cozens, Dustin Tokarski out-duel McDavid, Draisaitl
Sabres Oilers second

Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) celebrates his second goal during the second period at KeyBank Center, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Robert Hagg must have thought the puck wouldn’t make it to the other side of the net. The Buffalo Sabres defenseman seemed to cut off any passing lane when he dropped to one knee and held the shaft of his stick flush to the ice.

This was Connor McDavid, though. Somehow, the human highlight reel with an otherworldly skill set sent a back-hand pass across the crease to the opposite post, where his fellow superstar teammate, Leon Draisaitl, banked a shot off Dustin Tokarski and in to regain the lead for the Edmonton Oilers in the second period Friday night.

The goal occurred amid the Oilers’ fifth power play and could have sent the Sabres into a tailspin. Then, the 20-year-old center tasked with shutting down McDavid showed why he’s considered a key figure in general manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to build a winner in Buffalo.

Dylan Cozens scored twice in a span of 5:14 – including a rebound chance where he beat McDavid to a loose puck – for his first career multi-goal game, and goalie Dustin Tokarski delivered several remarkable saves in the third period to help the Sabres snap their five-game skid with a 3-2 win.

The Sabres (6-5-2) improved to 5-1-1 at home this season and overcame six penalties against the league’s top-ranked power play. Tokarski delivered 33 saves, while Anders Bjork also had a goal for Buffalo.

The stage was set for the Oilers (10-3) to overwhelm the Sabres. Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back, Edmonton drew six penalties through 28:40, although at least one of the calls drew the ire of fans.

Buffalo was unable to stop Draisaitl, who scored his league-leading 12th and 13th goals of the season. His first – on the power play – occurred on a backhanded shot when he found a soft spot in the Sabres’ coverage and tied the score 1-1 at 4:08 into the second period. He gave his team the lead less than three minutes later by finishing the pass by McDavid. The duo has combined for 21 goals and 52 points in 13 games.

Facing a 2-1 deficit, Buffalo squandered its two power plays by committing penalties while on the man advantage. However, the Sabres were the better team at 5-on-5. Cozens, along with his linemates Drake Caggiula and Vinnie Hinostroza, limited McDavid, who is one point away from becoming the sixth fastest player in NHL history to reach 600 career points. McDavid also has a 13-game point streak to start the season.

The momentum shift began when Caggiula intercepted Duncan Keith’s pass intended for McDavid and made a quick pass to Cozens, who split the defense and beat goalie Stuart Skinner with a shot to the far side to tie the score 2-2 at 13:56 into the second period.

With under a minute remaining in the period, Cozens sprung Hinostroza for a breakaway and the winger’s initial shot was stopped by Skinner. Cozens, though, beat McDavid to the loose puck to give the Sabres the lead. Cozens had only one goal in his previous 32 games dating back to the last season.

Tokarski made 14 saves in the third period, including consecutive stops on Draisaitl late in regulation, to secure the win.

Here are other observations from the game Friday:

1. Trending up

Bjork seemed like a sure-fire top-six winger for the Sabres, but he didn’t have a strong training camp or start to the season. Bjork, 25, skated fewer than 10 minutes in each of the club’s final two games on the West Coast road trip. He’s delivered three straight solid performances, and scored his second goal of the season at 2:16 into the second period to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Bjork stole the puck from Cody Ceci and scored on a breakaway by catching Skinner flatfooted deep in his crease. The Sabres need Bjork to emerge as a reliable two-way player. He was added in the Taylor Hall trade and has the potential to contribute more offensively.

“I think Bjork was searching for his game and he lost a feel of what he did,” Granato said. “He lost a little bit of energy and passion, was in sort of a phase of doubt and couldn’t figure things out why he might not be playing well. Now we just feel he’s playing more assertive, more aggressive.”

2. Overturned calls

Both teams had a goal overturned in the first period, beginning with Darnell Nurse’s shot that ricocheted off Tokarski and appeared to go over his right shoulder for a 1-0 Edmonton lead at 2:14 into the game. The Sabres challenged the call and replay showed the puck went off the post at the top left corner of the net.

Arttu Ruotsalainen seemed to score the opening goal at 9:46 when the Sabres forward tipped Jacob Bryson’s point shot, but a challenge determined that Ruotsalainen’s stick was above the crossbar when it touched the puck.

The two teams entered the first intermission tied 0-0, although the Oilers had the edge in shots (8-6) and shot attempts (17-10). The Sabres had the edge in scoring chances at 5-on-5 (5-2), according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

3. Injury updates

Winger Victor Olofsson, center Casey Mittelstadt, goalie Craig Anderson and defenseman Henri Jokiharju remain out because of injury. Olofsson’s undisclosed injury is keeping him out longer than expected and Granato explained this week that the Sabres are waiting for inflammation to subside. Mittelstadt is still week to week, while Jokiharju’s injury appears to be longer term. Anderson missed a fourth straight game with an upper-body injury. … Defenseman Christian Wolanin was a healthy scratch for the Sabres. … Will Butcher left for the trainers’ room in the first period following a high hit along the boards, but returned to the game.

4. Next

The Sabres will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. Aaron Dell is expected to be in goal for Buffalo.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

