Sabres Observations: Dylan Cozens, Dustin Tokarski out-duel McDavid, Draisaitl

Sabres' Jacob Bryson will finally get to play NHL game in front of family When Bryson made his NHL debut in front of no fans in New Jersey on Feb. 23, his parents were forced to watch on television from their home in London, Ont.

The stage was set for the Oilers (10-3) to overwhelm the Sabres. Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back, Edmonton drew six penalties through 28:40, although at least one of the calls drew the ire of fans.

Buffalo was unable to stop Draisaitl, who scored his league-leading 12th and 13th goals of the season. His first – on the power play – occurred on a backhanded shot when he found a soft spot in the Sabres’ coverage and tied the score 1-1 at 4:08 into the second period. He gave his team the lead less than three minutes later by finishing the pass by McDavid. The duo has combined for 21 goals and 52 points in 13 games.

Facing a 2-1 deficit, Buffalo squandered its two power plays by committing penalties while on the man advantage. However, the Sabres were the better team at 5-on-5. Cozens, along with his linemates Drake Caggiula and Vinnie Hinostroza, limited McDavid, who is one point away from becoming the sixth fastest player in NHL history to reach 600 career points. McDavid also has a 13-game point streak to start the season.

The momentum shift began when Caggiula intercepted Duncan Keith’s pass intended for McDavid and made a quick pass to Cozens, who split the defense and beat goalie Stuart Skinner with a shot to the far side to tie the score 2-2 at 13:56 into the second period.