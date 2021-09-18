Sabres observations: Brett Murray emerging as an effective power forward

“It’s very easy for me to tell him that he needs to be more physical and win more puck battles,” said Appert. “It’s a hard way to play, and we all understand that. But it’s his path to the National Hockey League. And I think what was beneficial for him in that development last year is that he saw some early success in the American League from playing that way. He gained confidence because he was having success physically, and on the goal-scoring sheet. … So, all of that we’re hoping gets him to double down toward on that work toward being the power forward that we want him to be."