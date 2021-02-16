Sabres observations: Another slow start proves to be a 'tough hill to climb'

Ilya Sorokin was frantically defending the New York Islanders’ net in the third period Tuesday night.
The 25-year-old rookie goalie gloved Victor Olofsson’s shot from the slot, blocked Rasmus Asplund’s attempt from in tight and spoiled a perfect backdoor pass by Taylor Hall with a highlight-reel pad save on Sam Reinhart.
The Buffalo Sabres were finally generating quality scoring chances against one of the top defensive teams in the National Hockey League. The surge came far too late, though.
The Sabres failed to score first for the ninth time in 12 games, as they allowed two goals in the first period and failed to mount a comeback in a 3-0 loss in KeyBank Center. The Sabres fell to 4-6-2 and have scored only one goal in their past two games. They also own a negative-8 goal differential in the first period this season and are 0-6-1 when trailing after two.
“That's a storyline we need to stop,” coach Ralph Krueger said of the first-period struggles.
The issue of slow starts is exacerbated when facing the tenacious forecheck of the Islanders, who improved to 8-4-3 and stretched their point streak to eight games. New York is 7-1-1 this season when scoring first and quickly caught the Sabres off-balance in the first period.
Josh Bailey chipped the puck to Noah Dobson in the neutral zone, and Dobson bolted down the right wing before sending a cross ice pass to Anders Lee, whose one-timer gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:43 into the game. All three Sabres forwards were caught flat-footed on the play.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau pushed the lead to 2-0 when he snuck behind Colin Miller at the far blue line, collected a perfect breakout pass from Ryan Pulock and beat Carter Hutton with a high shot at 11:58 into the first period. Lee added an empty-net goal in the final moments of regulation.
“You fall behind, it’s a tough game,” said Sabres winger Taylor Hall, who had a breakaway stopped by Sorokin moments after the Pageau goal. “That’s exactly what they want. … It’s not our goalie’s fault; it’s just kind of the way things have gone. As we get playing more hockey here, it’s important for us to not come in after the first period down one, down two. It’s a tough hill to climb, especially in a season where teams are keeping it simple.”
The Sabres, meanwhile, managed only 12 shots on goal through two periods and scored only one goal in two games against the Islanders. Victor Olofsson had a power-play goal overturned on a coach’s challenge with 7:21 remaining in the third period because Jack Eichel was offside on the play.
The Sabres buckled under the pressure of the Islanders’ forecheck early, allowing two goals in the first period on the way to a 3-0 loss.
The impressive stretches during the third period – which featured better shot quality from the Sabres – provided potential solutions, but lackluster starts have become a trend for Buffalo during this truncated season.
“You’re right, the early starts are killing us and we’re just not getting any free energy right now,” Krueger said. “We’re not getting any momentum on our side and we need to find ways to enter the games better.”
Here are five other observations from the game Tuesday night:
1. Bad timing: This wasn’t the ideal team to face after a two-week break. The Islanders are as fundamentally sound as any contender in the National Hockey League.
That said, there’s no excuse for the Sabres’ offensive struggles. Buffalo has only 15 goals at 5-on-5 this season and only five in the past six games. Of the Sabres’ 53 shot attempts Tuesday night, 33 were either blocked or missed the net. The Islanders clogged the middle of the ice to prevent quality scoring chances. Buffalo showed an inability to adjust, and star players continued to try to make the perfect play.
“They’re a good defensive team; everyone knows that,” Sabres winger Jeff Skinner said. “Everyone knows that. … Even when we didn’t fall behind, early in the game, they blocked a lot of shots and were able to break pretty quickly and it seemed like we weren’t able to sustain any pressure offensively.”
2. Goaltending: Hutton wasn’t the issue Tuesday night. The 35-year-old stopped Pageau on a shorthanded breakaway late in the third period and made a save during a 4-on-1 moments later. He only faced 23 shots, but consider the timing of the saves and the mistakes that led to the goals.
3. Make a move: The Sabres need help offensively and General Manager Kevyn Adams may have the assets to acquire a forward. Defenseman Will Borgen was excellent for a second consecutive night, making wise decisions with and without the puck. He had five hits and two blocked shots in 17:26 of ice time.
Borgen’s emergence should give Adams some comfort in parting ways with a defenseman for a winger. Adams can’t afford to sit idle while the Sabres fall further out of the playoff race. Brandon Montour, who is off the Covid-19 protocol list but did not play Tuesday, would be a possible candidate to be moved. Montour is only 26, amid the final year of his contract and performing well this season.
4. Another shot: Tage Thompson has earned another look Thursday in Washington. Yes, we’ve been through this before. The 23-year-old’s blend of size, speed and skill is difficult to match. The problem, though, is he tends to skate himself into trouble and turns the puck over when trying to do too much.
The key is to not use Thompson in a top-six role, as Krueger tried to do in the second half of the game Tuesday. Thompson was swapped with Skinner, an experiment that failed. Thompson has looked more comfortable on a checking line, where the matchups are easier.
“In the end, something we need to look at, but at the moment it just felt like the right way to go,” Krueger said. “I thought the Eichel line functioned better in the second half.”
5. Time to adjust: We’ve seen enough to know that Tobias Rieder, Cody Eakin and Kyle Okposo aren’t an effective combination. Among forward lines to play at least 40 minutes together this season, Rieder, Eakin and Okposo entered Tuesday allowing the third-highest shot quality in the NHL, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.
Their struggles were on powerful display on Lee’s goal in the first period. Eakin and Rieder got caught flat-footed in the neutral zone, while Okposo was late to recognize that Lee was skating alone down the left wing.
The line generated more offensive Tuesday night. The defensive issues have been noticeable, though.