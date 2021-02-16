Sabres observations: Another slow start proves to be a 'tough hill to climb'

Borgen’s emergence should give Adams some comfort in parting ways with a defenseman for a winger. Adams can’t afford to sit idle while the Sabres fall further out of the playoff race. Brandon Montour, who is off the Covid-19 protocol list but did not play Tuesday, would be a possible candidate to be moved. Montour is only 26, amid the final year of his contract and performing well this season.

4. Another shot: Tage Thompson has earned another look Thursday in Washington. Yes, we’ve been through this before. The 23-year-old’s blend of size, speed and skill is difficult to match. The problem, though, is he tends to skate himself into trouble and turns the puck over when trying to do too much.

The key is to not use Thompson in a top-six role, as Krueger tried to do in the second half of the game Tuesday. Thompson was swapped with Skinner, an experiment that failed. Thompson has looked more comfortable on a checking line, where the matchups are easier.

“In the end, something we need to look at, but at the moment it just felt like the right way to go,” Krueger said. “I thought the Eichel line functioned better in the second half.”